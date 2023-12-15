Brown: How Justin Edwards can change the early narrative of his Kentucky basketball career

While Reed Sheppard has been a surprise for No. 15 Kentucky so far this season, so too has the play of Justin Edwards.

Only, the surprise is the 6-foot-8 forward — that many viewed as a sure thing when he popped up third in the Class of 2023 in the 247 Sports composite rankings — hasn’t lived up to the hype.

Edwards was projected by The Athletic as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in August. His play through nine games for the Wildcats suggests otherwise, which is why he's fallen on some mock drafts as far back as No. 12.

Edwards played a season-low 14 minutes in UK's most recent game as he was hampered by foul trouble and limited to six points in the win over Penn.

Edwards averages 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 9 North Carolina in the CBS Classic in Atlanta. Those numbers are not bad for the average freshman, but he didn’t come to UK to be an average freshman.

Justin Edwards (1) shoots the ball during the second half against the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Dec. 2.

Especially considering his peers in the Cats’ recruiting class have taken off:

Rob Dillingham is second on the team in scoring (14.1) and leads the team in assists (4.8). Sheppard is fourth on the team in scoring (13.0) and leads the team in steals (3.0). Both guards are rebounding at the same clip as Edwards, despite neither having started more than one game. Edwards has started all nine games for the Wildcats.

D.J. Wagner has had trouble finding his consistency, but has also had a pair of breakout games — dropping 28 points on Marshall and finishing with 22 in UK's overtime win against St. Joseph’s.

The numbers in Kentucky’s No. 1-rated freshman class suggested at least one of the highly-touted recruits would struggle and Edwards appears to have drawn the short straw. He's not reached the Skal Labissiere level on the spectrum, but he's not close to proving to be a special talent either.

It doesn’t have to stay that way.

Edwards could be much more efficient and play much closer to his potential if he embraces the things he does well and is less enamored with those things he doesn’t.

He’s the most athletic player on the roster and is best in the open floor, yet he has taken more than a third of his overall shot attempts from 3-point range.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) shoots the ball during the second half against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Rupp Arena on Nov. 24.

Surely some of those looks were open and within the flow of the offense, but it’s more likely a sign that Edwards is trying to show out for NBA scouts, wanting them to see he has range for the next level.

Edwards is shooting just 25% from behind the arc and all seven of his makes this season have come in three games — New Mexico State, St. Joe’s and Marshall.

He's missed his last six attempts including going 0-for-5 in the loss to UNC Wilmington.

Nine games is a big enough sample size to acknowledge those shots from deep need to decrease. Edwards needs to show the skills that got him projected so high in the first place.

That starts with attacking the basket.

Edwards has only attempted 19 free throws this season, which is another sign he’s spent too much time floating on the perimeter. His free throw rate is 26.0, according to KenPom.com. It should be more along the lines of sophomore Adou Thiero, whose rate is 48.8.

The addition of 7-foot-1 center Aaron Bradshaw, who is back in the lineup after a foot injury, means one more offensive weapon for the Cats. That also means there are fewer shots to go around. Edwards has to be that much more efficient when the ball is in his hands.

As long as he gets back to the things that define him as a player, he should have no problem doing that. And the narrative will then be his surprising early struggles.

