Brown: John Calipari says Kentucky basketball is built for March. It's time to prove it

LEXINGTON — Kentucky coach John Calipari said after Saturday’s home loss to Gonzaga that his team was built for March. Well, now’s the time to prove it.

The Wildcats’ 75-63 win over Mississippi on Tuesday at Rupp Arena was the first of a five game stretch against four teams who will likely get NCAA Tournament bids and three of those games are on the road. The biggest may just be UK’s next game on Saturday when it travels to face No. 12 Auburn.

Tuesday was the first time this season Calipari had his full roster at his disposal. No telling how long that will last though, as forward Tre Mitchell checked out of the game with an apparent shoulder injury and didn’t return to the bench for the remaining 16 minutes.

Mitchell had just missed the last two games with a back injury.

The Cats shook off some of the ills that plagued them during their three game home losing streak.

They looked coherent defensively thanks in large part to center Ugonna Onyenso, who set a Rupp Arena record with 10 blocked shots. The Cats held Ole Miss to 37.5 percent shooting from the field, which was their third best effort in SEC play behind wins over Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

(The caveat is the Rebels were not a team that heavily uses the pick and roll, which Gonzaga consistently torched the Cats by using. But the way UK was playing defense, it has to start somewhere.)

Kentucky also enjoyed a rebounding advantage against the Rebels (37-34) for only the second time in the last seven games.

UK might have already played itself out of contention for an SEC regular season title. And the recent losses certainly have made its projected NCAA Tournament seeding take a slide downward. But this stretch will show if Cats can be trusted when March rolls around.

