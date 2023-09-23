Brown: Jeff Brohm has offense rolling as Louisville football approaches challenging stretch

Are you entertained, Louisville?

Are you not entertained? Is this not why U of L coach Jeff Brhom is here?

Who knows how much Brohm thinks about the Roman Empire, but he had the Cardinals looking like gladiators Saturday in their 56-28 win over Boston College at L&N Stadium. Brohm is one of the most creative playcallers in the ACC and has his offense playing at a high level just in time for the most challenging part of the schedule.

U of L scored on each of its first seven possessions to open the game and scored 42 points in a half for the first time since 2016 when the program scored 44 against N.C. State.

Running back Jawhar Jordan, who leads the ACC in rushing yards per game, surpassed 100 yards rushing in the first half. The play he did it on served notice to the rest of ACC coaches who will watch the game film of just how innovative Brohm can be.

The Cards could have been content to run out the remaining 33 seconds of the first half, having scored touchdowns on every possession. The commentators on the broadcast thought so. Boston College appeared to as well when U of L came out in the ‘victory’ formation seemed prepared to take a knee.

But quarterback Jack Plummer handed the ball to Jordan and rolled right, while Jordan froze in place before he began running left. The misdirection led to a 42-yard run for Jordan, which set up a 42-yard touchdown catch for Jamari Thrash.

The entire drive took eight seconds and perfectly punctuated how lethal the Cards offense has become.

U of L only had one scoring drive that needed more than 10 plays, the remaining seven of them happened in 4.7 plays and two of them were one-play, quick strikes including the 75-yard screen pass Jordan took for a touchdown.

Think of it this way, this same Boston College defense held No. 3 Florida State to 340 total yards just last week in its 31-29 loss. Louisville rolled up 369 yards in total offense by halftime.

Brohm’s game plan seemed to exploit every weak spot in the Eagles’ defense as the explosive plays kept rolling up. More impressive than the Cards having seven receptions for more than 25 yards is the fact that they had six different players on the receiving end.

Plummer had more than 300 yards passing for the first time in a U of L uniform on those seven plays alone. Needless to say, Plummer had his best game this season. During one stretch he completed 15 consecutive passes, which was the fourth longest streak in program history

The California transfer, who played for Brohm at Purdue, finished going 18-of-21 for 388 yards and a career-high five touchdowns before sitting the final eight minutes of the game.

All the passing didn’t overshadow the run game. Jordan had 122 of his 134 rushing yards in the first half and he also added a 33-yard run to go with the long gain on his trick play.

The Cards need it all heading into their first true road game next week at N.C. State followed by Notre Dame, a road trip to Pitt and, the surprise of the ACC, Duke at home. It represents a bit of a bump up in competition from their first four games and will serve as a better measuring stick of where they stand in the ACC.

From the looks of it on Saturday though, the Cards will be standing tall.

