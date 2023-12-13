Brown: Jeff Brohm and Mark Stoops face QB dilemma as NCAA transfer portal era continues

The transfer portal is here to stay. So, too, is the dilemma facing Louisville coach Jeff Brohm, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and countless football coaches currently trying to construct their quarterback room for next season.

It’s the battle of plug and play versus discover and develop.

Brohm waited two seasons serving as a backup to Browning Nagle before he got his chance as a starter.

U of L offensive coordinator Brian Brohm was so promising as a prospect, then-coach Bobby Petrino designated at least a series per game when he would relieve starter Stefan Lefors so he could get experience.

The days of developing are disappearing as the transfer portal has made it easier to get a veteran quarterback.

There’s no definitive answer for which is the better approach.

Of the four starting quarterbacks on teams in the College Football Playoff, Washington’s Michael Penix, who transferred from Indiana; and Texas’ Quinn Ewers, who transferred from Ohio State; were obtained through the portal.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy were recruited and developed at their current schools. The path was a bit bumpy for Milroe, who was benched for a game after the Crimson Tide lost to Texas. But he quickly earned back the starting job and blossomed as the season played out.

Who knows the next time a quarterback at U of L or UK will get that chance.

Jeff Brohm brought in Jack Plummer as a transfer from California by way of Purdue to lead his first season back at U of L. Plummer's addition and his knowledge of the offense from his previous time with Brohm with the Boilermakers is what helped solidify him as the starting quarterback even when he struggled.

U of L freshman quarterback Pierce Clarkson was a former four-star recruit who enrolled in January. He suffered a setback when a foot injury kept him from participating in spring drills. Clarkson appeared in one game this season and led the Cardinals for one series, when Jeff Brohm trotted out nine different quarterbacks in their 56-0 win over Murray State in Week 2.

Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer knew coach Jeff Brohm's offense from their time together at Purdue.

Brohm has said he still believes in high school recruiting. And the Cards did get a quarterback commitment from Deuce Adams, a 6-foot-1 native of Austin, Texas, in the 2024 class.

But the focus is on the other Texas quarterback who committed from the portal. Tyler Shough, a former high school teammate of running back Jawhar Jordan, announced he was leaving Texas Tech for U of L.

A healthy Shough and all of his experience — he also spent two seasons at Oregon — has to be the favorite to be the Cards starting quarterback come the 2024 season opener.

It may no longer even be much of a dilemma for Stoops.

He plucked Will Levis from the portal after a nondescript career at Penn State and played him as a two-year starter. When Levis decided to skip the bowl and prepare for the NFL draft, UK started Destin Wade in the Music City Bowl last year.

Stoops said after their 21-0 loss to Iowa a year ago that he stuck with Wade in the game because he “wanted to see the future and what it looks like.”

It looked like Stoops wanted to avoid that future and instead turned to Devin Leary, who transferred from N.C. State and committed to UK just before its bowl appearance, to be his starter this season.

Stoops may follow the same formula for next season’s starter. The Wildcats secured the commitment of former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff. As for Wade, he has entered the transfer portal.

Unlike Levis and Leary, Vandagriff did not start. He was buried on the UGA depth chart behind Stetson Bennett for two seasons and Carson Beck this past one. Coincidentally, Vandagriff had a de facto audition when the Dawgs beat UK, 51-13, in Athens as he led a late touchdown drive while playing the most extended snaps of his career.

The CFP expands to 12 teams next season and in the process increases the number of major conference teams like the Cards and Cats that will have a better chance to make the playoff than they’ve ever had.

It’ll become harder to justify not getting an available veteran.

It may get to the point where fans will no longer boo the opposing quarterback because he just might be their starter next year.

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football, Kentucky could again look to transfer portal QBs