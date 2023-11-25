Brown: Jeff Brohm has made almost all the right moves at U of L but ran out of gas vs. UK

In a season in which Louisville coach Jeff Brohm has virtually made all the right moves at all the right times, he ran out of answers against Kentucky on Saturday.

The Cardinals lost at L&N Stadium for the first time under Brohm, as Kentucky used two turnovers and a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to capture a 38-31 win.

The loss dashed whatever faint hopes and wild scenarios the Cards would have needed to sneak into the College Football Playoff. And, even though U of L could still win its first ACC championship next week against Florida State in Charlotte, North Carolina, and play in a New Year’s Six bowl game, for the next year the Cards have to live with the burn of a loss to their rival.

Brohm’s coaching acumen had worked U of L out of near defeat before — like when they trailed Georgia Tech and N.C. State by double digits at halftime. But the breaks that had gone the Cards’ way while amassing 10 wins during the regular season worked against them versus the Cats.

Running back Jawhar Jordan had been sure-handed while logging more than 150 attempts and rolling up 1,000 yards, but his third-quarter fumble was what helped UK turn around the game. Quarterback Jack Plummer followed on the ensuing drive fumbling after a scramble.

The Cats turned both turnovers into 10 points, and U of L lost control of the game from there.

Brohm’s team had been disciplined all season but lost some of its focus and cool Saturday. Receiver Chris Bell had a personal foul penalty on the opening kickoff and a second personal foul call for illegal hands to the face that made a second-quarter drive end in a field goal.

But Bell was unaware that the Cards were setting up to spike the ball and stop the clock on their final, desperation drive, forcing them to call their final timeout with 15 seconds left.

Those were the little things that U of L did well for most of the season. Those were the little mistakes that happen to their opponents — like last week’s pair of personal foul penalties on Miami’s last two drives.

But against UK, Brohm could not make up for it like he’d done so many times before.

This column will be updated.

