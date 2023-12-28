Brown: Jeff Brohm got most out of what he inherited. Now Louisville football needs depth

SAN DIEGO — Louisville coach Jeff Brohm maxed out the roster he inherited last year when he was hired. Now Brohm has to build up the program’s depth to compete at a higher level.

That much was clear as what was a special season a month ago ended with three straight losses. It was magnified by USC, which had about 20 players either opt out or enter the transfer portal and still handed the Cardinals a 42-28 loss in Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl.

There’s much for Louisville to celebrate from this season. The Cards reached 10 wins for just the seventh time in program history. They snapped Notre Dame’s 29-game regular-season win streak against ACC opponents. They made their first appearance in the ACC championship game.

For the program to take the next step under Brohm, it will need to have the kind of depth to withstand injuries, late-season lapses and keep the Cards from being so dependent on a couple individual players.

Leading receiver Jamari Thrash opted out of the bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft. His absence entirely altered what the Cards could do in their passing game.

Quarterback Jack Plummer only had a couple of passing attempts for more than 20 yards downfield. U of L didn’t attack the middle of the field much, either. Plummer’s passes were side to side as he finished 21 of 25 for 141 yards. The only game he had fewer yards was in their 23-0 win over Duke in which he went 11-for-16 passing for 117 yards.

Receiver Kevin Coleman’s 13-yard catch was the longest by a receiver. Chris Bell’s 12-yard catch marked the only other receiver who had a reception of 10 yards or more.

That’s not the way Brohm wants to run an offense. And he won’t have to in the future as he assembles a second recruiting class using the portal and high schools to bring in the kind of personnel that won’t limit his playcalling.

The Trojans were once a top-10 team with aspirations of making the College Football Playoff. With several of their offensive playmakers opting out of the game, including 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback, their replacements still showed why USC is one of the top brands in college football.

With Williams showing support on the sideline at Petco Park, redshirt sophomore Miller Moss made his first career start at quarterback.

Moss had only completed 23 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown entering the game. He completed 23 passes in the bowl game alone. He threw four of his Holiday Bowl-record six touchdown passes in the first half en route to a 372-yard passing performance.

