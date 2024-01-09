Brown: If Harbaugh leaves, Sherrone Moore strong candidate to cement Michigan foundation

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who was a graduate assistant coach under Charlie Strong at Louisville, arrives for the national championship game Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

HOUSTON — If Jim Harbaugh just coached his last game at Michigan during Monday’s 34-13 national championship win over Washington, the Wolverines don’t have to look far for his replacement.

Here’s a hint, it’s the same guy who’s always seemed to position himself for success beginning with his time at Louisville.

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at U of L, should be the next head coach if Harbaugh finds the call of the NFL — or the calls from potential NCAA sanctions — too strong to ignore and doesn’t return to Ann Arbor.

Moore has taken after Harbaugh to the point where the Wolverines didn’t suffer any dip when Harbaugh was suspended. Moore went 4-0 serving as acting head coach including for The Game against Ohio State.

The 37-year-old Moore can keep the Wolverines competing for championships.

That’s no surprise to anyone who was around Moore at Louisville. Preparation has kind of always been his thing.

It’s why then-U of L coach Charlie Strong picked Moore during the middle of the 2011 season to take over as tight ends coach. The previous coach, Mike Sanford, was stripped of his playcalling duties, which led to him abruptly leaving the staff in October of that season.

Moore had shown enough promise that Strong felt comfortable letting him serve out the season as tight ends coach and hired him as the full-time position coach in 2012.

Moore made one stop at Central Michigan before landing with the Wolverines in 2018. During his time in Ann Arbor, he’s fully embraced Harbaugh’s approach to winning games.

That was evident again against the Huskies, with Moore calling virtually a flawless game.

Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards became the first tandem in the College Football Playoff championship game to rush for more than 100 yards in the same game.

Edwards reached the feat in his first three runs and finished with six carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Corum also had two touchdowns to go with his 134 yards on 21 carries. The duo powered a ground game that combined for 303 of the Wolverines' 443 total yards.

That's Michigan football.

