Brown: Hailey Van Lith made basketball decision, and the right call, in leaving Louisville

Hailey Van Lith made a basketball decision to leave Louisville. And it was absolutely the right call.

Understandably, it may not feel that way to Cardinals fans. The 5-foot-7 shooting guard announced on her Instagram page Thursday she’s transferring to LSU, where she’ll join a team trying to repeat as national champions.

If it was just about the pursuit of a national title, Van Lith could have done that at U of L. She helped carry the Cards to at least the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in three seasons and the 2022 Final Four. Since 2009, when U of L reached its first of four Final Fours, only Connecticut (13), Stanford (eight), Notre Dame (seven) and South Carolina (five) have made more appearances than the Cardinals.

But Van Lith has to prove herself as a playmaker, and LSU offers her a prime chance to do so. The Tigers lost guard Alexis Morris to the WNBA draft and have a void at point guard that Van Lith will have an opportunity to fill.

Her decision to leave U of L didn’t exactly catch coach Jeff Walz by surprise either. If you asked Walz a year ago, he wouldn’t have expected Van Lith to play a fourth year at U of L. Of course, the thought at that time was she would graduate a year early to be eligible for the WNBA draft.

The Decision: Former Louisville women's basketball star guard Hailey Van Lith picks LSU

Show of support: Louisville players rally around Jeff Walz and program after Hailey Van Lith's transfer

U of L head coach Jeff Walz instructs Hailey Van Lith (10) against Miami during their game at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 23, 2023.

Van Lith led the Cards with 19.7 points per game last season with 3.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds. But for the league, she’s considered small for her position. One anonymous scout told The Athletic, “It’s going to be really difficult for Hailey at the next level. She’s really small and she’s not a primary ballhandler.” That said, The Athletic's 2024 mock WNBA draft has Van Lith going eighth overall.

Comparisons are made with Van Lith having the potential to be similar to 5-8 Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, who graduated from Washington as the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer in Division I. Plum averaged 31.7 points and 4.8 assists as a senior in 2016-17.

Story continues

Plum helped lead the Aces to the 2022 WNBA title while averaging 20.2 points per game. But she also averaged 5.1 assists per game. Van Lith will have to work hard to be able to match Plum’s playmaking skills.

U of L WBB transfer portal tracker: See who has committed to Jeff Walz, the Cardinals this offseason

C.L. Brown: After celebrating Jeff Brohm's return, Louisville football fans must show patience

That’s certainly part of the reason why leaving U of L felt necessary. She’s out to redefine who she is as a player and that may be easier to achieve at LSU surrounded by a more talented lineup that should help make running the team easier.

Van Lith established a relationship with LSU coach Kim Mulkey in high school. Her final two college choices came down to U of L and Baylor, where Mulkey coached at the time.

Mulkey still gets no love here for her criticism of the Cards' style of play in the 2013 Sweet 16. Many pundits thought Mulkey's No. 1-seeded Baylor squad led by All-America center Brittney Griner was a shoe-in for a second straight national championship. But U of L's 82-81 upset of the Bears ended their season and started a back-and-forth with Mulkey and Walz in the media.

Mulkey seems to embrace players with big personalities like Van Lith. That was evident in the way she didn't try to suppress star forward Angel Reese through the season. And LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson has music aspirations that she said many coaches recruiting her tried to discourage, but not Mulkey.

Louisville's Haley Van Lith celebrates a three being made against SIUE.Dec. 6, 2022

Restoring ACC men's hoops: League has been historically bad. Here's how Louisville, others can address issues

Skyy Clark: How time away from hoops prepared point guard for key role with Louisville basketball

Van Lith and women’s basketball players have to make moves in ways that men don’t. There was heavy speculation that Van Lith would end up at Stanford. That would have given the Washington native a chance to play closer to home, and earning a master's degree at Stanford would certainly open up doors when her basketball career ends. In choosing LSU, Van Lith made a basketball decision.

The WNBA has vastly different rules for draft eligibility. Domestic players either have to be 22 years old or have graduated from a four-year college within three months of the draft.

Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, signed a contract that will pay a base salary of $74,305 in the first year. That’s about $20,000 higher than the average starting salary for college graduates, but certainly not generational wealth.

In joining LSU, Van Lith will be part of a team that will maintain a high profile following its national title run and presumably offer her enough name, image and likeness opportunities to make considerably more than she would draw in the WNBA. Her new teammate Reese reportedly has the most NIL deals among NCAA basketball players — men's or women's — with 17. According to On3's NIL valuation, which is an algorithm and not actual salary, Reese's value jumped from about $400,000 to $1.3 million after winning the title.

Van Lith's valuation increased by $100,000 to $518,000 after her announcement, giving LSU three of the top five players.

She can max out her NIL potential while also improving her WNBA value. Van Lith is already off to a good start redefining herself as a playmaker.

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @CLBrownHoops.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Hailey Van Lith made right call leaving Louisville basketball for LSU