Brown 'gutted' for Grimshaw after 'way too common' ACL tear

Fiona Brown says Scotland team-mate Christy Grimshaw will come back "even better" after her ACL injury.

The AC Milan midfielder confirmed that she suffered an ACL tear during her 99th game for the Italian club last weekend and had to withdraw from the Scotland squad.

"I am just gutted for Christy on a personal level," Brown said.

"It is a huge blow for us and a huge blow to her club.

"The positive side of things is that this type of injury is way too common, but the rehab works, it's a solid process and solid operation.

"I've been through it three times, so I know that for a fact. It is a tough process, but she is surrounded by love and surrounded by support and it's a good club.

"I know personally that that goes a long way. That will be some sort of comfort, although it won't take away the frustration.

"She is a strong willed girl, she is determined and positive - one of the most positive people in the squad.

"I think she will fly through it and she will come back even better."