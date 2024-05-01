Brown has 'full confidence' Glasgow can finish in top two

Former Glasgow hooker Fraser Brown says the Warriors simply cannot pass up the opportunity to finish in the URC's top two.

Franco Smith's side lead the standings with three games of the regular season left, but two of those are away in South Africa, against Bulls and Lions.

The league's top two are guaranteed a home quarter-final in the play-offs, and indeed a home semi-final if they get there, and Brown has challenged Glasgow to capitalise on their good work so far this season.

"[A top-two finish] has to be the target," Brown told the Radio Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"At the start of the season, or even pre-Six Nations, you're talking about top four, because you want that home quarter-final. It's so hard to win away from home in the play-offs.

"The big looming shadow being that if you don't get a home quarter-final or semi, you're probably going to be away to a South African team.

"The prospect of getting top two and having a home quarter and semi is something that you have to grab with both hands.

"It's going to be a big challenge over the next three weekends, but I've got full confidence we can go there and do it."