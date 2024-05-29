Brown explains key reason behind youngsters' Glasgow prominence

Gregor Brown believes Glasgow's "positive culture" is the secret behind the club's blossoming younger players who have helped the club to a top-four URC finish.

Brown has starred in the Warriors forward pack this season alongside fellow 22-year-olds Max Williamson, Euan Ferrie, Gregor Hiddleston and 21-year-old Alex Samuel.

"It's such a positive culture here, the coaches and other players feed you with confidence," Brown said. "There's a lot of boys getting opportunities and the way that we train sets boys up for that.

"When it comes to game time, it's not that much of a step up. People are going in there with the confidence just to play the game that they've always been playing."

Brown started both of Glasgow's recent games in South Africa in the second-row, although he admitted he sees himself as a back-row first.

The match against the Lions was his fifth start of the season after an injury-interrupted campaign.

"At the start of the season I was really pleased to build a run of games and then I picked up an injury in that away game at Bayonne, which knocked me out for a few months," he added.

"It was pretty tough dealing with that, but to come back at the tail-end of the season and get some game time in some pretty big games has been huge for me. I've really enjoyed it and it feels like I'm getting back to where I was."

Brown didn't even get to relax last weekend despite Glasgow not being in action. He was watching cousin Blair Kinghorn lift the Champions Cup, and couldn't be happier for the Scotland full-back.

"I'm buzzing for Blair," Brown said. "That move to Toulouse has been huge for him. A lot of our family were down watching the game and it's just so cool to see him go on and win such a prestigious trophy with such a cool club."