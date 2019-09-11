Pats' Brown expected to practice, status vs. Miami unclear FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown watches from the sidelines during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Brown, who was released by the Raiders last week and is now with the New England Patriots, has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he expects Antonio Brown to practice with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.

Belichick declined to comment on additional questions about Brown, including his status for Sunday's game at Miami. He deferred to the Patriots' statement late Tuesday in which they said they were aware of the lawsuit and ''take these allegations very seriously.''

Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue. The NFL has declined to comment but will be opening an investigation into the matter.

Brown was originally traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland in the offseason. But a bizarre foot injury, fights with the NFL over his helmet, skipping practices, multiple fines, a run-in with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and his social media posts ultimately led to the decision to release him.

He agreed to a deal with the defending Super Bowl champions hours after the Raiders granted his request and let him go.

