Brown dominates again! UMS-Wright golf star claims AGA State Junior Championship

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright standout golfer Frances Brown made history last month when she captured a third consecutive individual state championship. And she’ll need more room in the trophy case.

With her junior high school season in the books, Brown picked up right where she left off as she begins her summer tournament schedule. The Auburn-commit won the AGA Girls State Junior Championship on Wednesday — while shooting 13-under for the three-day tournament. The next closest golfer was 10 strokes back.

Last month, Brown helped lead UMS-Wright to the Class 7A team title, the Bulldogs second blue map in three years.

Frances Brown excels on the course and in the classroom — her golf resume includes 65 wins and more than 100 top-3 finishes. Equally as impressive, Brown holds a 4.5 GPA and 34 ACT.

