Brown: As defense gets stronger, Louisville football becoming complete team at right time

When Louisville hired Jeff Brohm as head coach, he was expected to bring a high-powered offense and explosive plays with him. The Cardinals have shown plenty of that, but quietly they’ve also shown they don’t have to win with offense all the time.

U of L’s defense can hold its own, and it’ll have to on Saturday against a Notre Dame offense that ranks 20th nationally averaging 477.2 yards per game.

In last Friday’s 13-10 win over N.C. State, with a guy who can appreciate defense — former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher — being inducted into the program’s Ring of Honor, the Cards held the Wolfpack to a season-low 201 yards.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong, a Virginia transfer in his sixth year, was held to 112 passing yards, which is a career low when he’s had more than 10 attempts, and was picked off twice. The Cards made Armstrong look so pedestrian that N.C. State announced this week it is naming MJ Morris the starter.

The Cards' defense is bench-your-quarterback good.

“Our confidence is high; we know we can make plays,” said defensive end Stephen Herron, a Trinity High product who transferred from Stanford. “We know who we are as a defense. We know we're aggressive, and we know that we seek that out.”

The Cards have entered a special category of shutdown and one that — after that second quarter against Georgia Tech — wasn’t obvious they’d achieve this season.

When U of L allowed 28 points in that quarter — and pass plays of 46, 55, 33 and 48 on those four touchdown drives — it hinted that the defense would give up as many points as its offense could score.

Funny thing happened in the 18 quarters the Cards have played since then. They’ve allowed a total of 58 points — or an average of just more than three points per quarter.

U of L ranks fifth nationally in red zone defense, having allowed six touchdowns and no field goals in 11 such opportunities. The Cards are also third in the ACC in third-down conversions, allowing opponents to make good on only one-third of their chances.

Part of the reason for that is the man-to-man coverage that left them vulnerable in that second quarter against Georgia Tech has now turned into what allows them to be aggressive with everyone else.

Cornerbacks Quincy Riley and Jarvis Brownlee have been so solid in coverage that it’s helped the Cards create more ways to pressure the quarterback because they don’t have to drop extra players on passing downs.

They’re not the type of defense that will dominate opponents for four quarters. As a byproduct of the offense's ability for quick-strike points, like the Boston College game, they’re going to be in positions where they aren’t well rested and they play so many snaps that their opponent is bound to move the ball and score.

U of L ranks seventh in the ACC in total defense, allowing 327.8 yards per game. Aside from the 56-0 shutout against Football Championship Subdivision foe Murray State, teams have had moments of success against them.

But the Cards have a knack of making the right play at the right time.

“Obviously, we trust our offense, but we also have to take accountability for our defense,” defensive end Ashton Gillotte said. “We can't just rely on people to score; that's not how football works.”

In the season opener, it was defensive tackle Dez Tell’s fourth-quarter hit on quarterback Haynes King that forced a fumble and gave the Cards the ball back just as the Yellow Jackets had reached the U of L 16 and were primed to retake the lead.

Against Indiana, the Cards offense turned stagnant in the second half. But the defense pulled off a fourth-quarter goal line stand as TJ Quinn and Stanquan Clark stuffed Josh Henderson’s run for no gain at the 1, preventing the Hoosiers from tying the game or possibly going for the win on a two-point conversion.

N.C. State was close to putting real pressure on the Cards up 10-0 and taking its opening drive of the second half into the red zone. But U of L safety Cam Kelly’s interception in the end zone and his later forced fumble on Armstrong were the two plays that turned the game in their favor.

The defense has come through so much that we may have to rethink calling Brohm an offensive coach. That feels too limiting when it's clear he's built a team that can win on either side of the ball.

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football vs Notre Dame: Defense making UofL complete team