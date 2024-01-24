Brown: Competitive losses stacking up but not amounting to much for Louisville basketball

Louisville suffered another competitive loss, this time to No. 12 Duke, in yet another game that showed why this team is frustrating. The Cardinals keep waiting for that one win that can help them turn the corner, but perhaps this is the best they can offer.

Maybe that turning point isn’t coming.

Tuesday night against Duke, Louisville rallied from 18 down and twice was as close as three points in the second half.

Last week at North Carolina, Louisville rallied from 20 down and was within five points of the No. 3 team in the nation in the second half.

Both games, of course, ended with double-digit losses. The Blue Devils pulled away thanks to a slew of offensive rebounds and second-chance points for an 83-69 victory at the KFC Yum! Center. U of L was left with little to show but knowing it competed hard.

“This is what they’ve done,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “Louisville, they make games interesting.”

"Interesting" would appear to be a step up from last season, when U of L lost its regular-season ACC games by an average of 14.5 points. Technically, it's not, as the Cards have lost their seven conference games so far this season by an average of 15 points. But their margin of defeat was inflated by a 24-point loss at Virginia and Saturday’s 25-point loss at Wake Forest.

Louisville pushed the Blue Devils a bit further and deeper into the second half than they challenged Carolina. But the Cards always seemed to make the wrong play at the wrong time when they were within striking distance of the lead.

“It shows something that we're able to get the game close,” U of L coach Kenny Payne said. “In order to get over the hump, we got to tighten up. We don't have a team that two guys can put us on their back. … We have to do it collectively.”

Trailing 47-44 early in the second half, Tyrese Proctor missed a 3-pointer that Louisville's Skyy Clark and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield went up to rebound. Both got their hands on it, neither came down with the ball, as it trickled out of bounds.

Still trailing 49-46, Kyle Filipowski missed a 3, but Mark Mitchell rebounded for the Blue Devils and kicked it out to Proctor for a made 3-pointer. It was part of Duke’s 15 offensive boards that led to 21 second-chance points.

The Cards never got within a possession the rest of the game.

“Just knowing we’ve got the game in our hands, that we're right there and then just coming up short, it definitely gets frustrating,” Clark said.

Payne pointed out the Cards were doomed by Duke’s 16 second-chance points in the second half and a failure to recognize time and score. The rebounding was the Blue Devils putting a renewed emphasis on it after their home loss to Pitt.

The failure to run an offense appropriate to the time and score was all on the Cards. Payne said too often the Cards got away from sharing the ball on offense just enough to break up their rhythm. There were possessions that ended with “hero ball” and a bad shot.

“There are no heroes in this; this has got to be togetherness,” Payne said.

Scheyer said Duke figured that out partly because of games they lost last season when Proctor, Mitchell and Filipowski were freshmen learning on the job. That trio made all the key plays against Louisville, including Proctor’s career-high 24 points from off the bench.

“We were in moments like this last year, and the wheels fell off a little bit,” Scheyer said.

U of L keeps finding itself in moments like this, where it's close to beating teams it's not supposed to beat, only to continue to fall short of winning the game. Maybe the experience of these losses will help them figure it out before this season is up.

Or maybe the Cards are just meant to keep games interesting.

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball-Duke: Competitive losses not amounting to much