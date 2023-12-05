Brown: Career decisions for UK, U of L football players shouldn't evoke quitter label

With college football bowl matchups decided, a second set of announcements started trickling out in a new tradition.

There’s the list of players jumping into the transfer portal to find new schools and a shorter, but arguably more impactful, band of players who have decided staying healthy to prepare for the NFL draft is more important than one of 41 bowls games not involved in the College Football Playoff.

Louisville and Kentucky could each end up having to compensate for the absences of some of the more productive players on their rosters when they suit up in the postseason.

This is what may become an annual reminder that if a player chooses not to continue with your favorite school, it doesn’t mean they quit on the team.

Maybe I just get irrationally angry about the topic. These decisions are being made by young adults who, judging by everybody’s journey through young adulthood, don’t always make the best decision.

But that’s okay. Maybe they’ll have regrets later or maybe it’ll be the best decision in their lives. Either way, it is their decision to make and their path to take.

Even players with the best intentions can get mislabeled.

Just ask U of L safety Cam Kelly.

Upon Kelly declaring his intentions to transfer from North Carolina after the ACC Championship last year, he added that he would still join the Tar Heels for their Holiday Bowl matchup with Oregon.

But the accelerated process of trying to pick a new school due to a limited window for the portal in December made it impossible for Kelly to follow through.

He had to make visits and it still wasn’t enough time to make an informed decision. Kelly committed to Virginia and participated in spring drills there before transferring to Louisville.

UK coach Mark Stoops announced Monday that there was “still a possibility” leading rusher Ray Davis might suit up against Clemson in the Gator Bowl.

Davis, who set a single-season program record with 20 touchdowns, declared on his social media accounts last week that he is turning pro.

The Wildcats would look very different on offense without Davis.

As would U of L, if its two biggest playmakers in running back Jawhar Jordan and receiver Jamari Thrash ultimately decide to opt out.

Thrash said after their ACC Championship loss to Florida State that he plans on playing in the bowl game. Jordan said he hadn’t yet thought of his NFL future and intimated that he was playing in the bowl.

All I can say is stay tuned.

Players talk, pre-signing with an agent, and can end up reversing course once an agent gets in their ear. Seen it happen too many times and too late in the calendar to just accept good intentions as fact.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was all set to play in the 2021 Orange Bowl a full month after the regular season. But just days before UNC headed to Miami to take on Texas A&M, he opted out.

There have been many would-be NFL talents fall in the draft due to injuries in meaningless bowl games. The thought of that for a first-rounder who would lose potentially millions is only amplified for players who are mid-round talents and an injury might set them back where they have to sign on a practice squad or play in Canada.

So to make it easy to determine if a player quit or not, here’s a brief checklist to follow. If the answer is yes to any of the questions, then the label of quitter can apply.

Are players not on university payrolls as employees?

Do you, John or Jane Doe-Fan, know what’s best for the individual involved in transferring or sitting out?

Do you hold a coach leaving for a new job whether in college or the NFL to the same standard?

If the answers are all no, as they should be, simply wish that player good luck and appreciate the contributions they made to your school.

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UK, U of L football players decisions shouldn't evoke quitter label