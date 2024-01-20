Brown basketball misfires and Cornell takes advantage; what led to the Bears' loss

PROVIDENCE — Brown head coach Mike Martin said the quiet part out loud on Saturday afternoon.

It gets late early in the Ivy League. Whatever urgency you carry through a men’s basketball schedule gets multiplied when you drop a pair of home games at the start.

That’s the reality for Brown after Saturday's frustrating outing against Cornell. The Bears huffed and puffed but couldn’t overcome a 16-point deficit late in the first half, suffering an 84-83 loss at Pizzitola Center.

“You’ve got to find a way to win that game,” Martin said. “You can’t lose games at home. You’ve got to protect your homecourt.”

Brown dropped its opener here against conference favorite Yale but rallied with a Monday win at Harvard. This was a chance to nose above the .500 mark, but Chris Manon’s pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds left sealed the result for the Big Red. Kimo Ferrari’s 3-pointer at the horn went for naught.

“It’s starting to get late,” Martin said. “Beyond the free-throw shooting, we’ve got to be able to have more urgency in that first half.”

The Bears finished just 25-for-38 at the stripe, and some of those misses came while trying to overcome a deficit that lingered throughout the final 20 minutes. Landon Lewis rimmed out a pair with 29.9 seconds left in an 81-78 game, and Cornell managed to score on each of its last two offensive trips up the floor. Manon connected on his second free throw with 18.1 seconds left to restore a two-possession lead.

“Got to make our free throws down the stretch if we expect to have a different result,” Martin said. “Got to make free throws. Got to rebound.”

The Big Red looked safe after a pair of tough Isaiah Gray drives opened an 80-73 cushion with 3:20 to play. Brown made one last bid from there, with Kino Lilly Jr. knocking down a 3-pointer from out high to cap a quick 5-0 spurt. Gray left the door open by hitting just the first of his two attempts at the line, but Lilly missed the potential tying 3-pointer and Lewis couldn’t cash in after being fouled in the rebounding action.

“I thought our offensive execution was really good down the stretch,” Martin said. “We missed free throws when we got to the foul line. We couldn’t get that key defensive stop.”

Cornell (13-3, 3-0 Ivy League) caught fire from deep in the first half to build its largest lead. The Big Red buried eight consecutive 3-pointers during one stretch, erasing a cold 1-for-10 start. Keller Boothby’s pair of free throws with 2:57 left opened a 49-33 advantage, and the Bears (5-13, 1-2) were staring at a steep uphill climb.

“It’s when you don’t get loose balls,” Martin said. “It’s when you don’t finish defensive possessions with rebounds. It’s when you turn the ball over.”

Brown answered with a 9-0 run into halftime and kept coming after the break. The Bears drew within two points on Nana Owusu-Anane's strong layup along the left block and Kalu Anya’s pair of free throws with 6:08 to play. Boothby’s ensuing three-point play restored Cornell’s lead to 76-71, and it was that sort of separation Brown fought against for the majority of the final 30 minutes.

“They’re a very good team,” Martin said. “They present a lot of problems for you with how they play.”

Gray and Manon led five Big Red players in double figures with 16 points apiece. Cornell shot 49.1% from the field and buried double-digit 3-pointers for the third consecutive outing. The Big Red are edging toward the national top 100 per KenPom.com — their only defeats were on the road at George Mason, Syracuse and Baylor.

Owusu-Anane finished with 21 points to lead all scorers for the Bears. Lilly added 16 while Felix Kloman chipped in 11 of his 13 in the second half. Brown shot 62.5% from 2-point range but finished just 6-for-21 from beyond the arc — Cornell enjoyed a 36-18 advantage in scoring from deep.

“We weren’t good enough defensively for 40 minutes to win the game,” Martin said. “We couldn’t get a key stop.”

CORNELL (84): Hansen 1-5 0-0 3, Gray 7-8 1-2 16, Manon 5-9 4-6 16, Noard 2-4 0-0 5, N.Williams 4-12 2-5 12, Ragland 3-6 2-2 10, Boothby 4-7 3-3 13, Okereke 1-2 2-2 5, Fiegen 0-3 0-0 0, Beccles 1-1 2-2 4; Totals 28-57 16-22 84. BROWN (83): Anya 2-4 8-8 12, Owusu-Anane 7-10 7-10 21, Kloman 4-12 4-6 13, Lilly 6-13 1-2 16, Cooley 2-6 0-4 4, Ferrari 3-5 0-0 8, Lewis 2-3 3-6 7, Ndur 0-0 0-0 0, Wrisby-Jefferson 0-0 2-2 2; totals 26-53 25-38 83.

Halftime — Cornell 49-42. 3-point goals — Cornell 12-31 (Ragland 2-3, Boothby 2-5, Manon 2-5, N.Williams 2-5, Gray 1-2, Okereke 1-2, Noard 1-3, Hansen 1-4, Fiegen 0-2), Brown 6-21 (Lilly 3-8, Ferrari 2-4, Kloman 1-6, Owusu-Anane 0-1, Cooley 0-2). Fouled out — Ragland. Rebounds — Cornell 31 (Manon 9), Brown 29 (Owusu-Anane, Cooley 7). Assists — Cornell 16 (Manon 4), Brown 10 (Lilly 5). Total fouls — Cornell 28, Brown 17. Records — Cornell 13-3, Brown 5-13. A — 1,012 (2,800).

