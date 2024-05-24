Brown advances to state

May 23—It was a busy Thursday night for area athletics. Here is a recap from the boys track-and-field regional sites:

PIKE

Despite a fifth-place finish, Anderson's Tremayne Brown qualified for next week's state finals in the high jump Thursday at the Pike regional.

Brown's leap of 6-foot-4 met the state standard, sending the senior back to Bloomington. He placed on the podium as a sophomore but missed his junior season with an injury.

Pendleton Heights sophomore Benson Davis turned in a fourth-place run in the 3,200 meters and will hope his time of 9:34.41 — just three seconds back of third place — will be good enough to advance to the state finals.

Anderson's 400 relay team — Collin Lewis, Trenten Coles, D'Jon Whiteside and Zarion Turner — placed 11th, just ahead of Anderson Prep's team of Jack Fisher, Antayvion Reed, Kaleb Eldridge and J'Vion Chatman in 12th.

Chatman was also 10th in the long jump at 20-10.5.

Lapel had three athletes at regional and was led by ninth-place finishes from sectional champion J.J. Baxter in the shot put and Simon Nickelson in the 3,200. Braxton Burress ran 14th in the 1,600.

For Pendleton Heights, Will Coggins ran a strong ninth place in the 1,600 to round out his career while Gabe Martin was 10th in the shot put.

Shenandoah's Sam McClaughry was 14th with a throw of 108-2 in the discus.

FORT WAYNE

A number of Frankton athletes, led by a record-breaking 1,600 relay team, competed at Fort Wayne Carroll.

The relay team — Jack Harrison, Ashtin Sigler, Blake Niccum and Dillon Pratt — broke its own school record with a time of 3:27.68 to place sixth. Niccum (800) and Pratt (400) also ran individually to ninth-place finishes.

Xander Groce of Alexandria placed 14th in the shot put with a best distance of 42-10.75.

GOSHEN

Rosin White of Madison-Grant bettered his sectional championship distance in the discus by 12 feet to 152-11 and placed sixth overall at Goshen.

The Argylls' 3,200 relay team — Caleb Ewer, Gage Harris, Dylan Hofherr and Gavin Kelich — placed ninth while Mavrick Griffin was 11th in the 100 hurdles and Blayd Harris finished 14th in the 300 hurdles.

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.