Brown: In 1st season under Jeff Brohm, Louisville football shows it's already a contender

Louisville jumped to a 5-0 record this season with three road wins and three within the ACC, and for those not paying attention, it wasn’t enough to merit more than a No. 25 ranking in both polls.

After Saturday’s 33-20 win over No. 11 Notre Dame, they’ll all be paying attention now.

It wasn’t as star-studded as the Colorado sidelines under Deion Sanders, but Louisville royalty was in the building, too, with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and rapper Jack Harlow counted among the L&N Stadium-record crowd of 59,081.

What they saw, along with the national television audience on ABC, was that the Cardinals didn’t snap Notre Dame’s 30-game regular-season win streak over the ACC by some fluky play at the end or special teams’ mistakes or some call the officials missed.

The Cards were in control from the moment Quincy Riley intercepted Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman on the first drive and receiver Jamari Thrash converted it into their first touchdown. They excelled in the metrics that usually separate championship teams from simply contenders and in doing so are on the fast track to Charlotte for the ACC championship game.

They could get there unbeaten, too, although fans are the only ones who will look ahead that far. U of L will likely be favored in all but one of its remaining games considering Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Kentucky are all at home. Its two road trips are at Pitt and Miami. That Nov. 18 trip to face the No. 17 Hurricanes may be the only game where the Cardinals are not favored.

The key measurement that often separates the big brands from the rest of college football is the strength, and depth, of the offensive and defensive lines.

U of L’s defensive front more than held its own and pushed the Irish around. Notre Dame entered the game having allowed only six sacks; the Cards totaled five and were successful pressuring Hartman without needing an excessive amount of blitzing or some exotic scheme that had the Irish confused.

They lined up. They won battles.

Notre Dame’s vaunted running back Audric Estime, who had 672 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry, was held in check. Estime had 10 rushes for a season-low 20 yards — and that was before their deficit ballooned and the Irish were forced to throw the ball.

It was evident who was doing the pushing on short-yardage plays when U of L dropped Gi’Bran Payne for a 2-yard loss on a third-and-1 that ended a third-quarter possession in a punt. Then followed that by stuffing Estime for a 1-yard gain on third-and-3 that made the Irish settle for a field goal.

If the measurement was in the running game, the Cards won that, too.

Running back Jawhar Jordan rushed for 143 yards — including a 45-yard touchdown run — and had averaged 8.4 yards per carry by the time his second touchdown run gave U of L a 24-13 lead and essentially broke the game open for the Cards.

They wore the Irish down as the game got deep into the fourth quarter, which is the kind of punishment Notre Dame is used to giving its opponents, not vice versa.

Perhaps, it’s too early to start talking about Louisville and a potential College Football Playoff berth. But after Saturday night’s win, it doesn’t sound too far-fetched of a possibility either.

This column will be updated.

