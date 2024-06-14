Broward 7A-6A softball first team, second team, honorable mention and coach of the year

FIRST TEAM

Brooke Bacaris, IF, Western sophomore: Bacaris was a consistent hitter, racking up 30 hits with a .415 batting average for the state champions. She led the team with 22 steals.

Ava DiFato, OF, West Broward junior: A speedy outfielder, DiFato batted .413 with six extra-base hits and a team-best 23 steals.

Allena Dinneen, OF, Cypress Bay junior: Dinneen was a potent hitter, leading the Lightning with 27 hits. She had a .355 average with .949 OPS and five steals.

Cyara Geronimo, IF, West Broward junior: Geronimo was the most dangerous hitter in a tough Bobcats lineup. She led West Broward in batting average (.580), RBIs (24), triples (seven), home runs (2) and OPS (1.661).

Zuleyka Henriquez, SS, South Plantation senior: Henriquez was a force in the Paladins’ lineup, batting .385 with six home runs and a 1.143 OPS. She also had five steals.

Kylie Keenan, P, Fort Lauderdale sophomore: Keenan paced the Flying L’s with 29 hits and a .500 batting average. She scored a team-best 32 runs, notched a 1.413 OPS and stole 14 bases. In the circle, she went 12-8 with a 3.56 ERA.

Camryn Piskun, Monarch junior: Piskun was a dangerous hitter, leading Monarch with a .441 batting average and 26 hits. She

had 10 extra-base hits with a 1.185 OPS and added nine steals.

Brianna Sims, STA sophomore: Sims showed off her power, finishing second on the team with six home runs. She hit. 383 with

a team-leading 36 hits, notching 18 extra-base hits. Sims posted a 1.140 OPS and stole five bases.

Carmela Smith, OF, Coral Glades senior: Smith notched a .394 batting average with nine extra-base hits and a 1.104 OPS. She was dynamic on the base paths, stealing 34 bases.

Ali Solo, P, Western junior: Solo was the Wildcats’ ace on their title run, going 17-4 with a 1.26 ERA. She pitched 155 1/3 innings and stuck out 178 batters. She also hit .308 with a home run.

Kelsey Vadnais, C, South Plantation senior: Vadnais was one of South Plantation’s top hitters, batting .418 with 12 extra-base hits, two home runs and 1.223 OPS.

Alivia Artanis, IF, West Broward junior: Artanis was a sparkplug for West Broward, hitting .427 with a team-leading 32 hits. She had 13 RBIs, a .996 OPS and 18 steals.

Jenelle Cruz, IF, West Broward senior: Cruz notched a .375 batting average and led West Broward with eight doubles. She had a .911 OPS and 10 steals.

Alana Cypress, OF, Western senior: Cypress hit .340 and led the Wildcats with 35 hits, including the walkoff 2-run single against Jupiter in the state semifinal. She had 10 extra-base hits, including one home run, with a .997 OPS and stole 10 bases.

SECOND TEAM

Grace Boehly, IF, South Plantation sophomore

Cheyenne Bosch, C, Nova senior

Jade Castillo, IF, Western senior

Gabrielle Cruz, P, West Broward senior

Danae Falquez, IF, Western junior

Kylie Fernandes, P, St. Thomas Aquinas freshman

Elle Hernandez, P, South Plantation senior

Tannar Keenan, IF, Fort Lauderdale junior

Onya Lee-Golightly, IF, South Broward junior

Emma Mosher, P, Western senior

Sammie Rice, OF, Monarch junior

Maya Torres, IF, South Broward sophomore

Addison Zajkowski, P, Stoneman Douglas junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Cooper City: Elizabeth Bruzgis, Lily Mitchell

Coral Glades: Briana Escobar, Cameron Marques, Dominique Soto

Cypress Bay: Ayden Ballard, lizabeth Gabante, JoJo Munger, Audrey Thomas

Fort Lauderdale: Mariya Hernandez, Quinn McFadden, Lily O’Neil

McArthur: Janelly Herrera, Lia Russell

Monarch: Sara Connor, Kylie Kim, Faith Lindeman, Mia Macaione, Elena Ramirez

Nova: Dania Attapallil, Brooklyn Gomez, Rehana Pierre

St. Thomas Aquinas: Paige Boccuzzi, Victoria Brunette, Sara Wrzosek

South Broward: Gianna Madtes, Isabel Wellins

South Plantation: Reese Chesney, Kylee Reaves, Victoria Vazquez

Stoneman Douglas: Myah Boleen, Amanda Dang, Victoria Diaz, Isabella Silva

Western: Kennedy Butter.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Bradshaw, Western: Bradshaw led the Wildcats to a 27-4-1 record and a district title en route to the program’s second state championship.