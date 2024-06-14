Broward 7A-6A baseball first team, second team, honorable mention and coach of the year

FIRST TEAM

Niko Benestad, IF, Stoneman Douglas senior: Benestad was part of another deep Stoneman Douglas lineup, notching a .360 average with four home runs and 22 RBIs. He had a 1.019 OPS.

Mason Blocker, P, Western senior: Blocker had a dominant campaign for the Wildcats, going 5-2 with a 1.27 ERA. He pitched two complete-game shutouts and had 54 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Brady Buxbaum, IF, St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore: Buxbaum had a strong debut season for St. Thomas, batting. 350 with five home runs. He had a 1.197 OPS.

Anthony Ciscar, P, St. Thomas Aquinas senior: Ciscar had his best season for the Raiders, going 54 with a 2.11 ERA. A Miami commit, Ciscar had 64 strikeouts in 53 innings.

Cash Clementi, P St. Thomas Aquinas junior: Clementi had a breakout year on the mound, going 6-1 with a 1.62 ERA. He struck out 51 batters in 43 1/3 innings. Clementi also hit .306 with a pair of home runs.

Jayden Dubanewicz, P, Stoneman Douglas senior: Dubanewicz, a Florida signee, was the ace for this year’s state-title-winning Eagles, going 9-2 with a 1.63 ERA. He struck out 74 batters in 60 innings while walking just 14 and pitched 6 1/3 innings without an earned run in the Eagles’ title-game victory.

Raymond Gonzalez, OF, McArthur senior: Gonzalez powered the Mustangs this year, pacing the team with five home runs. He had a team-best 20 RBIs and notched a 1.005 OPS with 15 steals. For good measure, Gonzalez pitched 8 1/3 innings and struck out 17 batters while allowing just one earned run.

Jack Kollwitz, C, Coral Glades senior: Kollwitz, a Mississippi Valley State University signee, posted a stellar .517 batting average. He had five extra-base hits and a 1.179 OPS.

Rylan Lujo, IF, Stoneman Douglas senior: Lujo, a Dayton signee, led the Eagles with a .448 average and 34 RBIS. He ended the year with a 1.217 OPS.

Zachary Malvasio, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas junior: Malvasio grew into one of Broward County’s top power hitters, smashing eight home runs (which was second in the county). Malvasio had a .360 batting average, a 1.255 OPS and 34 RBIs, which tied for second in Broward.

Keniel Marrero, IF, South Broward junior: Marrero was Broward’s premier power hitter this season, crushing nine home runs and posting a sky-high 1.471 OPS. He had 24 extra-base hits and drove in 40 RBIs. Marrero was not all power, though, stealing nine bases.

Gio Rojas, P, Stoneman Douglas sophomore: Rojas pitched in just five games, but he was dominant in those appearances. He went 4-0 and struck out 41 batters in 21 innings. He surrendered just three runs, notching a 1.000 ERA. He also showed outstanding control, walking just three batters.

Easton Viveros, OF, Deerfield Beach sophomore: Viveros powered a resurgent Bucks squad, hitting .397 with three home runs and 23 RBIs. Viveros notched a 1.100 OPS and had nine steals.

Jason Wachs, OF, West Broward senior: Wachs was the top hitter on a strong West Broward squad, leading the team with a .413 batting average and a 1.226 OP. Wachs, a Tulane signee, had two home runs and 10 extra-base hits, and he stole 10 bases.

SECOND TEAM

Brayden Allison, P, Flanagan senior

Aiden Andreu, OF, Western senior

Christian Brennan, IF, South Broward senior

E.J. Burns, UTIL, Taravella senior

Nick Diaz, OF Stoneman Douglas senior

Angel Figueroa, P, West Broward junior

Gavin Gargiulo, P, Stoneman Douglas senior

Bennett Gary, OF, Stoneman Douglas senior

Adriel Gonzalez, IF, Monarch senior

Aydan Gonzalez, OF, Coral Glades senior

Garvey Person, OF, McArthur junior

J.P. Querales, P, West Broward senior

Alex Rodriguez, OF, Stoneman Douglas senior

Ryan Soto, UTIL, Everglades senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Cooper City: Jorge Granada, Jayden Johnson, Genson Veras

Coral Glades: Kyle Fernandes, Jason Lincoln

Coral Springs: Andrew Allison, Ruben Zuany

Cypress Bay: John Escobar

Deerfield Beach: Alejandro Gonzalez, Conner Phillips, Joseph Yastine

Everglades: Julio Amoedo, Nathan Caboverde, Adrian Martinez, Justin Mercado

Fort Lauderdale: Noah Baron, Jackson Hirsch, Jonah Neptune

Flanagan: Richard Bello, Wade Francis, Bruno Schafer

McArthur: Devin Grazzal, Tyler Smith, Matthew Zamore

Monarch: Alejandro Cruanas, Diego Rojas

Nova: Cole Boisvert, Jose Palencia, Dylan Peterson, Santiago Scheele

Piper: Adryan Diaz, Jaiden Ferreiro, Natron Wheeler

Plantation: Devin Bailey, Zcari Johnson

South Broward: Thomas Giltner, Francisco Gomez, Johnny Luechauer, Shaun Shapiro

South Plantation: Vito Faridani, Justin Martin, Caleb Thomas

St. Thomas Aquinas: Andrew Alvarez, Quinn O’Keefe, Nico Sabatino

Stoneman Douglas: Luke Cherry, Breylynn Courtey, Brayden McCluskey

West Broward: Angel Figueroa, Ethan Lindor, Alexander Ramirez, Ivan Sabater

Western: Jimmy Huard, Danny Ortega, Ryan Schaefer, Miguel Tapia

COACH OF THE YEAR

Howard Stein, West Broward: Stein took the Bobcats to a 23-6-1 record and a district title. Unfortunately for Stein and West Broward, they ran into perennial power and eventual state champion Stoneman Douglas in the regional finals, ending their season abruptly.