Broward 5A-1A softball first team, second team, honorable mention and coach of the year

FIRST TEAM

Stephanie Basso, C, Coral Springs Charter senior: Basso ended her high school career with a strong campaign, hitting .338, 13 extra-base hits and five home runs. She had a 1.108 OPS.

Morgan Beavers, IF, Cardinal Gibbons freshman: Beavers had an excellent freshman year, leading the team with a .397 batting average. She had six extra-base hits, a 1.071 OPS and eight steals.

Lydia Berent, P, Cardinal Gibbons sophomore: Berent was a force at the plate and dominant on the mound. She went 16-5 with a 0.96 ERA, striking out 194 batters with just 36 walks in 131 1/3 innings. She also hit .387 with thee home runs and a 1.173 OPS. Berent also led the Chiefs with 20 steals.

Sienna Garcia, UTIL, Archbishop McCarthy junior: Garcia was a standout for the Mavericks, leading the team in batting average (.515), triples (9), home runs (5) and OPS (1.711). She was also a dominant pitcher, notching a 1.02 ERA and a 10-5 record. She had 116 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched.

Chantale Guillou, IF, Archbishop McCarthy senior: Guillou notched a .412 batting average and five extra-base hits, posting a 1.134 OPS.

Giovanna Gurgel, IF, Coral Springs Charter sophomore: Gurgel was one of Broward County’s top hitters, batting .429 with a team-leading nine home runs. She drove in 47 runs and had a 1.336 OPS.

Alicia Marzouca, IF, Pine Crest senior: Marzouca was a standout for Pine Crest, batting .429 with a stellar 1.413 OPS.

Addi Michel, IF, Coral Springs Charter junior: Michel was part of a deep Panthers lineup. She hit .412 with a team-leading 37 runs. She had 12 RBIs, an .896 OPS and a team-best 21 steals.

Dianna Montidoro, UTIL, Westminster Academy junior: Montidoro notched a .409 batting average with 36 hits, 11 RBIs and a team-leading 17 stolen bases. She also tossed 14 innings and had a 2.50 ERA.

Jessie Sacca, OF, Coral Springs Charter sophomore: Sacca excelled in the Panthers’ lineup and outfield, batting .481 with five triples and a home run. She posted a 1.227 OPS and had 19 steals.

Analie Diaz, IF, American Heritage sophomore: Diaz provided pop in the Patriots’ lineup, batting a team best .421 with three home runs and 13 extra-base hits. She posted a team-leading 1.248 OPS and stole 11 bases.

Makenzie Foster, IF, Westminster Academy senior: Foster was part of a strong Westminster lineup, hitting .417 with 31 RBIs and four home runs. She led the team with 12 doubles and was second on the team with a 1.185 OPS.

Olivia Holland, OF, Westminster Academy senior: Holland led the Lions in batting average (.457), home runs (6), RBIs (36) and OPS (1.275).

Bria Villano, IF, American Heritage sophomore: Villano was a dangerous hitter for the state semifinalist Patriots, hitting .394 with 12 extra-bae hits, two home runs, a 1.130 OPS and a team-best 13 steals.

SECOND TEAM

Isabel Blanco, P, Chaminade-Madonna sophomore

Victoria Carmona, Somerset Academy freshman

Jess Chu, IF, Cardinal Gibbons junior

Lindsey Eldridge, P, Pine Crest senior

Angelina Giolito, OF, Chaminade-Madonna senior

Emma Griffith, OF, American Heritage sophomore

Kate Maston, OF, Coral Springs Charter senior

Reese Mittauer, P, Calvary Christian sophomore

Asya Morla, UTIL, Pembroke Pines Charter senior

Arianna Reynolds, IF, American Heritage junior

Amelia Rodriguez, C, Chaminade-Madonna sophomore

Ava Salvino, P, Westminster Academy junior

Cameron Thiele, OF, Coral Springs Charter freshman

Koda Travers, P, American Heritage junior

HONORABLE MENTION

American Heritage: Mia West

Archbishop McCarthy: Cheyanne Chaffin, Olivia Coloca, Gianna Dilella

Calvary Christian: Gabriella Bird, Aaliyah Erazo, Sofia Fine

Chaminade-Madonna: Lucia McLogan

Coral Springs Charter: Kayleigh Cuccia, Heather Robertson, Alivia Taibl

Pembroke Pines Charter: Ariana Bonilla, Destiny Ortega, Natalie Rivera

Pine Crest: Robyn Sverdlik

Pompano Beach: C.J. Berrios, Dani Ebert, Reiley McLeod, Mackayla Rice, Belle Williams

Somerset Academy: Caitlyn Diaz, Kelsey Gonzalez

Westminster Academy: Emilie Garcia, Savanna Lee, Virginia Scasserra, Kayleigh Tatom

COACH OF THE YEAR

Emily Estroff, Cardinal Gibbons: Estroff took the Chiefs to a 17-7 record and a district title. The Chiefs reached the second round of the playoffs before falling to state semifinalist Somerset Academy Silver Palms.