Broward 5A-1A baseball player of the year: Mateo Gray, North Broward Prep senior

Mateo Gray entered the year having already established himself as a star in Broward County, helping lead his team to the state title game in 2023.

But there was still something to accomplish: bring the state championship trophy back to North Broward Prep.

Gray, a UCF commit, achieved that goal in his senior year. He and the Eagles won the Class 3A state championship, with Gray playing a crucial role. He is the Sun Sentinel Broward County Class 5A-1A player of the year for the second season in a row.

As good as Gray was as a junior, he managed to exceed his own performance in his final high school season.

Gray, a two-way player, increased his batting average from .344 to .354 and matched his two home runs from last year. His OPS decreased ten points to .971, but he increased his stolen bases from 11 to 15.

On the mound, Gray became one of South Florida’s most dominant hurlers. Gray went 11-0, pitching seven complete games with four shutouts. He allowed just six earned runs in 75 2/3 innings, posting a 0.56 ERA.

Gray shut down opposing hitters, leading Broward County with 100 strikeouts. Gray ended the year leading Broward County in wins, strikeouts, ERA, WHIP (0.50), complete games and shutouts.

Once the Eagles got to Fort Myers, Gray continued his excellent season. The senior ace got the start against Fort Myers Bishop Verot in the state semifinal, notching a complete-game win with six strikeouts. He allowed just one run. Gray also had a hit in the win.

In the state title game the next day, he had one hit: a homer that proved crucial in North Broward Prep’s one-run win, ending his high school career on a high note.