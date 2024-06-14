Broward 5A-1A baseball first team, second team, honorable mention and coach of the year

FIRST TEAM

Greg Caban, OF, Archbishop McCarthy senior: Caban was the Mavericks’ top hitter, batting .488 with a 1.201 OPS. He hit two home runs and had 10 extra-base hits.

Talan Holiday, P, American Heritage junior: Part of two-headed pitching monster for the state runner-up Patriots, Holiday diced up opposing hitters. He went 6-3 with a 1.54 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings. Holiday, a North Carolina commit, added a perfect game against Taravella to his resume, as well.

Julian Irizarry, OF, Westminster Academy senior: Irizarry, a Pittsburgh commit, was a strong hitter for the Lions. He batted .385 with three home runs and 23 RBIs, notching a 1.102 OPS. He also demonstrated an excellent batting eye, walking 22 times with just six strikeouts.

Michael Kass, P, Cardinal Gibbons senior: Kass led Cardinal Gibbons in innings, tossing 60 frames with a 7-1 record and a 1.40 ERA. He struck out 73 batters. Kass, a UCF signee, ended his season with a five-inning win in the state semifinals.

Stephen Joyce, P, Archbishop McCarthy senior: Joyce was the ace of the Mavericks’ staff, going 4-2 with a 1.38 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings. He also hit .406 with one home run and a 1.055 OPS.

Riley Luft, UTIL, North Broward Prep senior: Luft was a key part of the Eagles’ title-winning offense, hitting .378 with a home run, 19 RBIs and 1.090 OPS. He also pitched 10 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run.

Kiernan O’Neill, UTIL, North Broward Prep junior: O’Neill was a threat at the plate and was a dominant reliever. He hit .421 with a 1.095 OPS thanks to 12 doubles and four triples. He also pitched 15 innings in 12 games, making seven saves with a 1.40 ERA. He struck out 25 batters.

Griffin Pomper, C, University School junior: Pomper was one of South Florida’s top catchers, batting .442 with a 1.054 OPS. He had one home run and 10 extra-base hits.

Bradyn Potter, OF, University School junior: A top outfielder for the Sharks, Potter hit .426 with a home run and a 1.046 OPS.

Rocco Rovetto, IF, University School junior: Rovetto was the Sharks’ top power hitter, notching a pair of home runs and a team-best 29 RBIs. Rovetto batted .407 and had a 1.080 OPS.

Brenden Trujillo, P, Cardinal Gibbons junior: Trujillo led the Chiefs’ staff with a 1.04 ERA and finished the season with a 5-2-1 record. He pitched 47 innings and struck out 47 batters. Trujillo ended the season with a two-hitter in the state title game, helping the Chiefs clinch the Class 4A championship.

Antonio Turco-Rivas, P, American Heritage senior: Turco-Rivas teamed with Talan Holiday to make like rough for the Patriots’ opponents. He was 6-4 with a 1.58 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings.

Kaden Foran, P, Calvary Christian senior: Foran was the Eagles’ ace, notching a 9-0 record and a 1.32 ERA. He struck out 53 batters in 47 2/3 innings.

Eddie Marshall, C, Cardinal Gibbons junior: Marshall provided pop in the Chiefs’ lineup, leading the team with five home runs. He hit .388 with 15 RBIs and a 1.072 OPS.

Jon Mora, IF, Somerset Academy sophomore: Mora had a dominant campaign in his second year of high school baseball. He led Broward County with a .545 batting average and 35 stolen bases. But he added pop, as well, notching two home runs with a 1.332 OPS.

SECOND TEAM

Joshua Agriesti, C, Sagemont senior

Mark Aleman, P, American Heritage junior

Jack Campbell, P, Cardinal Gibbons junior

Michael Gine, P, Chaminade-Madonna junior

TJ Gramesty, C, North Broward Prep senior

J.C. Hernandez, 1B, Westminster Academy senior

Ian Hurt, OF, Pine Crest senior

Nik Koorse, P, North Broward Prep senior

Mark Manuel, OF, University School sophomore

Brandon Mon, OF, Somerset Academy senior

Tevvy Rabinowitz, P, University School junior

Frankie Russo, P, Cardinal Gibbons junior

Braden Rosenthal, P, Calvary Christian junior

Camden Scott, UTIL, Highlands Christian senior

HONORABLE MENTION

American Heritage: Blayden Caballero, Sebastian Garavito, Spencer Krasner, Lucas Ramirez

Archbishop McCarthy: Miguel Delgado, Nick Miller, Zach Tavarez

Calvary Christian: Johnathan Gomez, Carlos Lugo, Aaron Vetter

Cardinal Gibbons: Mike Ragusa, Jason Vazquez

Chaminade-Madonna: Greg Agate, Joseph Billisi, Jake Carruthers, Manny Delaosa, Jon Gourrier, Trace Zalman

Coral Springs Charter: Jack Grasso, Ethan Saavedra

Highlands Christian: Joey Arroyo, Matthew Friedman, Valentino Pupo, J.J. Rodriguez

North Broward Prep: Max Burkholz, A.J. Cutler, Gian De Castro, Nate Hernandez, Julian Rodriguez

Northeast: Anibal Diaz, Adrian Disla, Alejandro Gonzalez, Kye Jones, Devin Kumar, Jaysen Makowski, Jordan Stevens, Victor Zambrano

Pembroke Pines Charter: Dean Jaworski, Justin Probst, Alejandro Puig

Pine Crest: Rian Greenberg, Cooper Obst

Pompano Beach: Joseph Hendren

Sagemont: Christopher Alfonseca, Adrian Fernandez, David Perez, Dylan Rubenstein;

Somerset Academy: Julio Cardoso, Liam DiCicco, Jorge Gonzalez

University School: Jack Kenny, Devin Mila, Landon Petty

Westminster Academy: Colin Cartagena, Luke Dennstedt, Jesus Garcia

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR

Jason Hamilton, Cardinal Gibbons: Hamilton led the Chiefs to a 25-4-2 record, taking Gibbons to Fort Myers and the program’s second-ever state championship.

Dan Rovetto, University School: Rovetto, in his third year at University School, continued to improve the program, going 24-5 and winning the program’s first regional game.