Broussard is back coaching boys basketball

May 15—Alvin Broussard coached the Sandia High boys basketball program from 2008-09 through the 2018-19 season.

He is back in the fold.

Broussard, 41, will be the new head coach at Albuquerque Academy. Marcos CdeBaca had to resign recently because of demands with his regular job; he led the Chargers to a state title in 2022-23.

"I think the program is in a great place," said Broussard. He already is quite familiar with the campus, as he's been serving as dean of students for grades 8 and 9, and he also teaches math there. "I respect the history of the program; so many of us have been impacted by (Mike) Brown (the former Academy coach), and it feels like a full circle moment for me."

Brown's influence on his life, and how he treats players and people, Broussard said, extends to a large number of former and even current coaches in the metro area.

Broussard admitted that he's missed coaching.

"The opportunity presented itself and I still have a passion for the game, and I love the kids," he said.

Academy AD Taryn Bachis said the school will likely have a new girls basketball coach by next week.

Meanwhile, there are several other new coach hires to note.

Cibola has a new girls basketball coach. The Cougars last week hired Kassandra Toribio, who was Cleveland's JV coach the last two seasons and who is a former varsity assistant at Sandia.

St. Michael's on Wednesday announced that Dakota Montoya is the Horsemen's new boys basketball coach. He formerly coached at Clayton. St. Mike's was the 2023 Class 3A state champ.