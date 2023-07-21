What brought Marcus Paige back to UNC basketball as a member of Tar Heels’ coaching staff

CHAPEL HILL – Marcus Paige and Hubert Davis arrived in Chapel Hill in 2012 ready to embrace different roles with North Carolina basketball.

Davis was entering his first season as an assistant for head coach Roy Williams and Paige was beginning his journey as freshman guard for the Tar Heels.

Eleven years later, the 29-year-old Paige is preparing for his first year as a coach alongside Davis, who is entering his third season as head coach.

"I am thankful and honored to be a part of UNC Basketball with Coach Davis and his staff," Paige said in a school-issued statement when the official announcement was made in June.

"I've always wanted the opportunity to make the same positive impact on players that my former coaches, including Coach Williams and Coach Davis, made on me. Basketball has taken me around the world, and Taylor and I couldn't be happier than to take this next step here with my Carolina family."

After seven seasons of professional basketball, Paige joined the staff as UNC’s director of team and player development. Because of NCAA rule changes that now allow six coaches to be on the court, Paige and Pat Sullivan – UNC’s director of recruiting – will be able to have a hands-on approach this season.

Paige, whose No. 5 jersey hangs in the Smith Center rafters, never mentioned the possibility of coaching during his time as a player. But in 2022, Paige hinted at retirement and Davis asked about the former guard’s plans.

Paige told Davis he’d “love to get into coaching and he’d love to come back” to Chapel Hill. That reminded Davis of Paige's time in a Carolina uniform.

“Not only did he know what he wanted or needed to do out there on the court, he knew the responsibilities of everybody else out there on the floor,” Davis said Thursday during a summer press conference.

“He was an extension of Coach Williams, so him being a coach is not a far stretch for me."

It was a career that saw Paige become UNC’s lone player to serve as a three-time captain and the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers. He’s also the only Tar Heel to win the team’s defensive player of the year award in each of his four years.

Paige and Duke’s Jason Williams are the only two players in ACC history to reach 1,800 points, 500 assists, 350 rebounds, 275 three-pointers and 200 steals.

In his senior year, Paige led UNC to an ACC Tournament title and the 2016 national championship game. Off the court, Paige was just as impressive as a three-time Academic All-American – one of three players in league history to accomplish that feat.

“Not only was he great on the court, he was on the top in terms of academically and being a leader – and being that person off the court that represented not only our team, but our university and our program at the highest level,” Davis said.

“Why wouldn’t you want to have a guy around like that every day, around our players?”

