Brothers within the Brotherhood: Bakers key for Benedictine football's chance to three-peat

When Benedictine football players are asked about their experience playing in the Cadet program, they often talk about the "Brotherhood" that is fostered within the school and the team.

For standout senior Bryce Baker and his older brother, BC alumnus and first-year assistant coach Bobby Baker III, that bond extends to their actual family.

Bryce Baker has emerged as one of the top two-way players in the state. A standout linebacker who has started since his freshman season, Baker has added the role of a featured running back to his résumé.

He has 55 tackles, including 11 for losses with three sacks and two interceptions, while rushing for 560 yards (11.4 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns for an undefeated Cadet squad that travels to Stockbridge Friday for a Class 4A state semifinal matchup.

Bobby Baker, from the BC Class of 2017, has had a front row seat watching his brother shine in his first year as a defensive back coach for the Cadets. Bobby Baker was a standout cornerback on the Cadet squad that went undefeated and won a state crown in his senior season of 2016. He was a sophomore on BC's first state championship team in 2014. He went on to play, and earn his degree, at Carthage College, a Division III program in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

BC defensive coordinator Galen Houston now coaches alongside Bobby, working with Bryce, whose offers include Georgia Southern and Appalachian State.

"Bobby was a smart player who always played with a bit of a chip on his shoulder because of his size (5-foot-6 and 155 pounds in his college days)," Houston said. "He was very physical for his size. Bryce is bigger (6-1, 205) and very similar in a lot of ways. He's the most versatile linebacker I've ever coached. He tackles well, can blitz, drop back in coverage and play on the inside or outside. He's like a Swiss Army Knife. He's a great player and comes from a great family."

Bryce, a star on back-to-back state championship teams for the Cadets, says he recalls coming to see Bobby's games as a youngster — and always wanting to follow in his footsteps.

"I remember everyone always told me that Bobby wasn't the biggest, but he hit the hardest," Bryce Baker said. "And I can't remember ever seeing them lose a game. As a coach, he's the same way. He can be laid back and have fun, but when it's time -- he's going to coach you hard and be intense, he's a competitor who wants to win. I'm always going to remember this season because not everyone gets a chance like this to play for their brother as a coach. It's definitely a blessing. And we're both trying to win our third state championship rings together."

Bobby Baker said attending Benedictine and playing football for the Cadets had a big effect on his life, and he's hoping to give back to the BC community through coaching.

"I had such a great relationship with my teammates and coaches — it really is a brotherhood," Bobby Baker said, "You stuck with the guys in your class that you came up with and tried to become better players, and better people. Our coaches had such an impact on me, especially Coach (Danny) Britt and my defensive back coach Bryan Gray. Coach Britt showed us how to carry yourself as a man and we fed off of that, and that's how I want to be as a coach.

"I missed a lot of Bryce's high school career when I was up in Wisconsin at college -- so to be able to help coach the team and see what he's doing this year means a lot to me. Most people don't get this kind of opportunity. I'm really proud of the player he is and the young man he has become. We're trying to stay focused and win another state title, and I'm going to be there to support him and his teammates along the way."

