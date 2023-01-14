Brothers Justice and Dax Hill will meet in NFL playoffs. How do Mom and Dad feel about it?

Tia Hill will wear Baltimore Ravens gear on Sunday while her husband, Derrick, wears Cincinnati Bengals garb.

Or vice versa.

It doesn’t really matter who wears Baltimore purple or Cincinnati orange ― because they’ll be cheering both teams.

“Are you guys a house divided?” people often ask the Tulsa couple.

“No, no,” they’ll reply, “it’s a house united.”

Tia and Derrick Hill have the unique distinction of having two sons playing in the NFL. Older son, Justice, is a fourth-year running back in Baltimore while younger son, Dax, is a rookie safety in Cincinnati.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame estimates nearly 400 sets of brothers have played in the NFL over the years. Peyton and Eli Manning are the patron saints of pro football brothers, but the league doesn’t lack for brothers nowadays. Travis and Jason Kelce. J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt. Stefon and Trevon Diggs. Joey and Nick Bosa.

Justice, Tia, Derrick and Dax. Justice is the former OSU running back who plays for Baltimore, and Dax plays for Cincinnati. Both sons went to Tulsa Booker T. Washington High School.

But few of the brothers who’ve played in the NFL have faced each other in the playoffs. That’s what Justice’s Ravens and Dax’s Bengals will do Sunday night in a wild-card game. The winner will advance in the AFC divisional round while the loser will check in equipment.

Brothers playing against each other with such stakes is rare.

The Long brothers did it in the 2018 playoffs when Chris’ Eagles beat Kyle’s Bears. Twenty years before that, Bruce Matthews and his Houston Oilers beat brother Clay Jr. and his Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.

Now, add the Hill brothers to the list.

Weird?

Their parents don’t think so.

“So for us, it’s almost just like another game,” Derrick Hill said. “A parent perspective is going to be a little bit different than a fan or outsider. You don’t have the same level of excitement as a fan would have. You have more of a concern of safety and having a great time out there.”

Watching Justice and Dax on the same field is something Derrick and Tia Hill haven’t had a chance to do much recently.

While their sons crossed over for one year while at Tulsa Booker T. Washington ― Justice was a senior during the 2015 football season while Dax was a freshman ― their football journeys took them in different directions after that. Justice went to Oklahoma State, where he played for three seasons before being drafted by the Ravens. His first year in the NFL was Dax’s first at Michigan.

Jun 7, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Dax Hill (23) walks off the field after minicamp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

But when the Bengals drafted Dax last spring, the Hills knew Justice and Dax would be back on the same field; the Ravens and Bengals are AFC North rivals and play twice a year.

“Definitely a total blessing,” Tia Hill said of both sons being in the NFL. “It’s just a wow moment.”

Derrick and Tia told their boys they’d attend at least four or five of their games each season, and the games they played each other were obvious choices.

In October, the Hills were in Baltimore when the Ravens and Bengals played the first time this season. But an injury kept Justice on the sideline that day.

Last week, the Ravens and Bengals met again in Cincinnati, and with Justice healthy, it was the first time the brothers played an NFL game against each other. Justice has seen an increased role on Baltimore’s special teams, namely on kickoff return, while Dax is a big contributor on special teams coverage for Cincinnati.

Derrick and Tia watched from the stands as the brothers came together ― forcefully ― during the game.

“That was exciting because Dax got a chance to stick his brother on kickoff return a couple of times,” Derrick said with a chuckle. “That was fun, how they entertained each other on the field.”

The brothers hopped up after the tackle and hugged each other, patted each other on the back.

“They thought that was funny,” Tia said.

Jan 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) in the second quarter during a Week 18 NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Then after the game, Justice and Dax exchanged jerseys and took pictures together on the field.

As much fun as the brothers seemed to be having, their parents enjoyed those moments every bit as much.

“That’s what we remember,” Derrick Hill said. “It’s probably more about … the memories that you have for a lifetime. We won’t remember 10 or 15 years (later) what the game was, but we’ll remember how when y’all played against each other how you stuck each other, how you got up and hugged.”

And Sunday night when one brother is eliminated from the playoffs and the other advances, there’s a good chance the one who’s bounced will join Derrick and Tia in the stands the following week. Even though Justice and Dax play for divisional rivals, they still pull hard for the other. They talk regularly on the phone, and while football is an inevitable subject, most of the time they just catch up on life.

Those are the types of things that make their parents beam.

“We’re asked that all the time: ‘Well, you must be very proud,’ ” Tia Hill said. “Of course. That’s a yes.

“Just thankful for their journey and how they’re walking it.”

Even when the journey leads Justice and Dax Hill into the same playoff game, their parents say it’s nothing but another blessing. They say they won't worry over how to feel about who wins the game or who to cheer as the game goes on.

“When the Ravens make a good play, cheers for the Ravens,” Derrick Hill said. “When Cincinnati makes a play, cheers for Cincinnati. For us, it’s not like we’re going for either team; we want them both to have fun out there.”

