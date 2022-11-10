Brothers Equanimeous, Amon-Ra St. Brown preview Bears-Lions

When the Bears and Lions meet for the first time this season, it’ll feature a matchup between brothers Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

In a new game preview with The 33rd Team, there’s plenty of friendly smack talk happening as both make the case for their respective teams to pull out a win on Sunday.

For older brother Equanimeous, he believes the Bears are “going to put up at least 30. Which, to be honest, isn’t an overreaction. Chicago has averaged 31.3 points in the last three games, where they’ve faced some tough defenses in the Cowboys, Patriots and Dolphins.

Now, they’re facing the worst defense in the NFL, in the Lions, who are coming off their best defensive performance in a while having held Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to nine points.

“I don’t know how the Lions are going to stop us,” Equanimeous said.

A game preview like you've never seen before 😂@amonra_stbrown and @Equanimeous smack talk about whose team is getting the win Sunday, as only two brothers can 🦁🐻 Full video » https://t.co/xA5qqQqH0i pic.twitter.com/UKWH1KDGWJ — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 9, 2022

Equanimeous boasted about Chicago’s top rushing attack, averaging 195.4 yards per game. But Amon-Ra quipped back: “What’s your pass offense?”

Spoiler alert: Not good. The Bears are averaging 125.7 passing yards per game, which is far and away the worst in the league. And that’s been known since the beginning of the season.

“All we’ve gotta do is stop the run,” Amon-Ra said. “Easy game plan. We’ll focus on that: stop the run.”

“That’s what a lot of people say,” Equanimeous shot back.

And, to Equanimeous’ point, no one’s been able to stop them yet. Especially now that the Bears have unlocked something special with quarterback Justin Fields’ playmaking ability.

You can watch the full preview below:

