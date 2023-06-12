Brothers Cade and Crews Law commit to UNC football

For the second-straight day, Mack Brown and the UNC football program have landed a recruit for the 2024 class. But this time the program landed two recruits here on Monday.

A day after a three-star athlete committed, Cade and Crews Law pledged their commitment to the program as a package deal. Crews is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and the 16th commitment for the program. His brother, Cade, will transfer from Vanderbilt to North Carolina after playing on the Commodores baseball team.

Per Inside Carolina, Cade will be a preferred walk-on and join UNC this summer.

Crews had a total of 30 offers in his recruitment and took two official visits before committing. He visited Vanderbilt on June 2nd and then UNC on June 9th. He was scheduled to visit Kentucky later on in June.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound linebacker out of Nashville is ranked as the No. 101 linebacker and the No. 41 player in the state per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire