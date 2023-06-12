Brothers Cade, Crews Law commit to North Carolina football

Crews Law found everything he wanted in a college football program. And it's in the ACC.

Law, a 6-foot-1½, 222-pound Christ Presbyterian Academy linebacker, told The Tennessean he has committed to North Carolina, which is coached by Cookeville native Mack Brown.

Law picked the Tar Heels overs Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Law said Tar Heels co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen was his recruiter. He added that Gene Chizik, the Tar Heels' assistant head coach over the defense and Brown also were recruiting him for North Carolina.

Miami (Florida), Mississippi State and Stanford also were high on his recruiting list.

Crews, a three-star linebacker, is the No. 28 player in Tennessee for the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Crews recorded 101 tackles with nine for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2022 for the Lions, who finished Division II-AA state runner-up in the TSSAA football playoffs. Law is one of four players with Power 5 offers, including cornerback Ondre Evans, cornerback Jackson Mathews and offensive lineman John Wayne Oliver.

His brother Cade Law, a former CPA quarterback and 2022 graduate, will join him at North Carolina at linebacker. Cade also announced his commitment to North Carolina via Twitter.

Cade threw for nearly 4,900 yards and ran for almost 1,800 yards at CPA as a three-year starter. He had nine total tackles. Cade originally signed with Vanderbilt baseball for the Class of 2022, but went into the transfer portal during this season.

"They checked all the boxes of things I was looking for," Crews said. "They won nine games last year. I'm competitive and I want to win. Just talking to the guys, they aren't satisfied with nine wins. They believe their ceiling is high and I believe that, too.

"I love the coaching staff. Coach Thigpen, Coach Chizik and Coach Brown — they are all great. Just the environment there. It's people that seem to love Carolina and the people there. Honestly, their academics are really good. That's something that really interested me."

Crews said Brown's love of his players helped determine his position.

"Coach Brown is just different," Crews said. "The family environment he puts off is just different."

