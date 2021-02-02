Brotherly bond of Chiefs RBs Darrel Williams, Clyde Edwards-Helaire inspiring success

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
Updated ·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kansas City Chiefs area scout Willie Davis has spent 13 years scouting players in the state of Louisiana and things haven’t much changed in those 13 years.

“They practice hard, they prepare and they understand how to be professionals before game time,” Davis told reporters after the 2020 NFL draft.

In a way that helped the Chiefs know what they were getting in Clyde Edwards-Helaire before they selected him in the draft this past year. But no one knew better what Kansas City was getting than Edwards-Helaire’s former LSU teammate Darrel Williams, who had been with the Chiefs for two seasons already prior to Edwards-Helaire’s arrival. Williams joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and persisted when many others didn’t. Even heading into the 2020 season, his roster spot wasn’t a given. But his role as a mentor to Edwards-Helaire flew under-the-radar.

Williams and Edwards-Helaire have shared a brotherly bond since 2017, Edwards-Helaire’s freshman season at LSU, where Williams had a chance to help a high-school-aged Edwards-Helaire learn how to do things at the collegiate level.

“I mean Darrel (Williams) is somebody that I’ve always, always looked up to,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Since the first day I met him, he was always a guy who not only was telling me the right thing to do, but was inspiring with the fact of his entire story. I feel like we’re one and the same. Darrel has always been a guy who has just been there for me. I owe a lot to him because he’s kind of molded me into the guy— from the get-go. To understand plays and to look at things differently and that’s what he told me coming into college. Darrel is like a real, legit older brother to me and he’s been guiding me the whole way. It was special for me to know that he was going to be in the room with me.”

When Edwards-Helaire arrived in Kansas City, the feeling for Williams was mutual. He was excited and happy to have a chance to work alongside Edwards-Helaire again. He basically got another chance to show him how things were done, but this time in an NFL setting.

“That’s like a younger brother to me,” Williams said of Edwards-Helaire. “Clyde, freshman year when he came to LSU, you know I helped him. I showed him the ins and outs and how to approach the game. Just being able to have that same opportunity for the NFL— being able to play with him and show him the ins and outs of the game in the NFL. It means a lot because that’s somebody that’s like a younger brother to me. Being able to show him, to help him out and help him succeed and help him become the running back that he’s becoming today is a lot. I just hope for the most success for him and that he’s making the most out of his opportunities.”

And Edwards-Helaire did make the most of his opportunities, leading the backfield for Kansas City from the start of the season. He recorded the 20th most rushing yards in the league as a rookie, which is no easy feat. He certainly saw his success, but the season didn’t come without its adversity.

When Edwards-Helaire went down with ankle and hip injuries in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, it was tough knowing that he wouldn’t be out there with his teammates as they made the final push for the playoffs. At the same time, Edwards-Helaire was excited to see Williams pick up the mantle and have a chance to show out with the rest of the offense.

“I would say it was the same way I felt when Darrel got his opportunity to start against Alabama my freshman year at LSU,” Edwards-Helaire explained. “He completely went off, it was probably the first time that I actually seen a running back get positive yards in a game against Alabama for us within the last couple of years. It just makes me smile. It made me happy, it was the same way watching tote the pill for us recently.”

For Williams, this opportunity was a long time coming. Andy Reid even said that Williams always had the ability, he just struggled to stay healthy in his first two seasons with the team. Still, it was up to Williams to answer the call.

“When the opportunity does come, you gotta seize the moment,” Williams said. “It’s not easy at all. I guess I’ve been through it already, I know how to handle the situation.”

Williams had been through it already, back in that same Alabama game that Edwards-Helaire recalled. This time around he got the start against the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round, recording 94 yards from scrimmage, providing a physical presence in both the ground and passing game. He bought in and because of that, he reaped the benefits.

Now, these two brothers are both healthy and leading the backfield together in Kansas City as they head into the most important game of the season. An opportunity of a lifetime awaits and they’ll look to seize that moment together in Super Bowl LV.

List

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LV

Originally published
OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-167-3.5O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+140+3.5U 56.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • LeBron James: Husband of ejected fan has ‘been a hater’

    LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • Matthew Stafford was 'drained' after Matt Patricia regime, ex-teammate says

    Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.

  • Troy Aikman, Mike Silver at odds over Jared Goff criticism

    I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]

  • Tom Brady shares a heartfelt message for Bill Belichick before Super Bowl

    Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

    Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]

  • Rivals upset Reed obeyed rules but violated spirit of golf

    Rivals were upset at Patrick Reed over a rules controversy after his US PGA victory Sunday, many feeling he violated the spirit of golf if not the letter of the law.

  • Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to end the dominance of the game’s big-hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the Tours. The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48in driver to overpower Augusta National at The Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists - including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods - had been waiting for since the powers-that-be signalled last February that, with the 'Distance Insights' project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated is “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what they are labelling the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game is all but inevitable - “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” - they will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined In the short-term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put some sort of brake on the long-hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big-hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment-makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” so as to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that while the weekend hacker will still be able to use the best technology can offer - there is clearly no appetite in altering things significantly at recreational level - the pros will face game-changing restrictions.

  • Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

    After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

  • Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

    "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

  • Offseason Power Rankings: Cubs rise, Nolan Arenado deal lifts Cards

    The Cubs' offseason looked up in the past week after months of slumber and payroll-slashing, but it was the Cardinals who may have reclaimed control of the NL Central with one of the deals of the century, trading for Nolan Arenado.

  • Tom Brady says family left him home alone so he can prepare for Super Bowl

    It’s six days before Tom Brady will play in his tenth Super Bowl and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time in 10 appearances in the title game that Brady is still at home as he prepares for a Super Bowl. Usually, teams would be in the host city [more]

  • 49ers embark on their quarterback quest for 2021

    The fact that the 49ers reportedly made an attempt to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford confirms what many have suspected for months. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entering the outer years of his contract, with a relatively minimal cap charge associated with trading or cutting him, all options are on the table as the 49ers determine the [more]

  • NFL QB trades: Who could be the next team to make blockbuster move?

    Mike Sando says look at which teams need QBs the most. Sound like anyone you know?

  • Dustin Poirier explains why he pointed at Conor McGregor during UFC 257 win

    American finished ‘Notorious’ in the pair’s main-event rematch in Abu Dhabi

  • 5 horrible decisions that cost Cowboys a ton of 2021 cap space

    The coaches played a part in which defensive players were kept, signed or let walk in 2020. That staff is no longer here. The impact of these choices resides in South Beach and/or in $ that could have gone to a Dak deal. A breakdown of the breakdown.

  • Blue Devils fall in 'disappointing' loss to Miami

    Duke’s final play in Monday’s 77-75 loss to Miami pretty much summed up the night. Miami standout Isaiah Wong was at the free throw line with a one-and-one. With only Duke players lined up for the rebound, Wong missed it.

  • Lakers trade: It’s the anniversary of Stephen A. Smith’s epic reaction to the Pau Gasol-Kwame Brown trade

    "This man is a bonafide scrub. He can't play!"