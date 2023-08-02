It's a brotherhood for Traynor, UI receivers

Aug. 2—Preseason All-Big Sky quarterback Gevani McCoy passed for 2,719 yards in 2022, with receivers Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten accounting for 83% of McCoy's yards.

The Vandals' dynamic duo would become household names within the Football Championship Subdivision for their efforts, collecting several accolades in the process. But neither Jackson nor Hatten was Idaho's No. 1 receiver coming into the season — that was redshirt junior Terez Traynor.

Today, Hatten wakes up and somehow collects another All-American honor. But in 2021, All-Americans weren't necessarily growing on trees in Moscow.

Traynor was one of the few, earning a spot on the HERO Sports sophomore All-American team, finishing with 50 receptions for 737 yards.

In the Vandals season opener against Washington State on Sept. 9, Idaho had a lot of question marks, with Traynor being one of the few reliable options.

On his second reception of the game, he landed funny on his right foot and suffered a Lisfranc injury, which required surgery.

"It was hard, and it would be hard for any player," Traynor said. "I've been in college football for a while now, and last year was my first year sitting out. It kind of hurt, but I knew we had guys on the team that would step up."

The Idaho receivers have formed a 'brotherhood' according to the Western Kentucky transfer, with the group really coming together with the help of receiver coach Matt Linehan.

"We're just held to a high standard over here," Traynor said. "We know if we don't meet that standard, you better start looking somewhere else or you're going to have a hard time here. It's all a brotherhood, everyone is buying in, and no one is bigger than the other person."

The brotherhood in the receiver room has led to Traynor finding more of a leadership role, along with Jackson and Hatten.

The three most experienced Idaho pass-catchers have accounted for 3,261 receiving yards in the two seasons they've been together.

The Vandals' current receiving leaders have only lined up together once (Washington State), with Traynor missing time last season and both Jackson and Hatten missing time in 2021.

"To see what those guys can do when they're not injured or bumped up is crazy," Traynor said. "I was kind of mad I didn't get to go out with these guys last year. But we have something special coming for you all this season."

While the prospect of Traynor, Jackson and Hatten lining up together is an exciting one, Traynor does have some competition for the third receiver spot.

His main competitor will be redshirt freshman Jordan Dwyer. Dwyer, much like Traynor, spent some time on the shelf last season with an injury. But he made good when he was on the field, finishing with 12 receptions for 136 yards and two scores.

He's also been a standout at the position during the spring, recording the game-winning touchdown in the waning seconds of the spring game.

"I always say iron sharpens iron," Traynor said. "At the end of the day, it's a job, and there's only going to be one person that goes — either me or him. Whoever the pick is, we play with it. There's no hating or excuses, it's a brotherhood."

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder sat out with the injury while two players who were underneath him on the depth chart had 1,000-yard seasons and he's going to have to battle for playing time.

In today's landscape, that would normally call for a visit to the transfer portal. But like Hatten and Jackson, it was never in the cards for Traynor.

"We have a great coach here in coach (Eck) and I couldn't be happier to be coached by him," Traynor said. "It's a blessing to be here and I never thought about leaving."

Idaho's 2021 receiving leader claims to be 100% healthy, but the Vandal coaches are playing it safe, limiting Traynor's snaps so far in fall camp.

"It's not really an injury problem now," Traynor said. "They're just working me back into practice so I can get used to everything."

