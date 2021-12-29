Brother of Washington Football Team's Montez Sweat fatally shot in Virginia

Brother of WFT's Montez Sweat fatally shot in Virginia originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Anthony R. Sweat, the older brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher Montez Sweat, was fatally shot in Henrico, Va., on Tuesday, according to Henrico County police. He was 27.

Henrico police received calls for a shooting at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony Sweat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 29, 2021

Montez Sweat was absent from Washington's practice on Wednesday.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera began his Wednesday podium session with reporters offering his condolences to Sweat and his family.

"It is rough and our thoughts and prayers are with the families," Rivera said. "We try to make sure that the players understand that we're here for them. We do have a team psychologist and she's available, as well as not just myself but position coaches, coordinators and Malcolm Blacken, who is our director of player development. ... We're there for them."