Brother of late Chargers icon Junior Seau killed in San Diego-area car crash

The brother of Junior Seau (pictured) is dead nearly 10 years after the Chargers star's tragic death. (Matt A. Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car crash on Tuesday as Savaii Seau, the 56-year-old brother of late Chargers star and Hall of Famer Junior Seau.

The San Diego Union-Tribune cited law enforcement authorities who said that Seau's Audi G drifted into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a dump truck in the San Diego suburb of Lakeside. Seau sustained serious injuries and died after being transported to a hospital. His wife was riding in the passenger seat. California Highway Patrol told the Union-Tribune that she sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Seau was not wearing a seatbelt, per investigators, who also said they won't know if drugs or alcohol were involved until toxicology tests return. Those results could take months, per the report.

Teacher, coach, artist

The Union-Tribune reports that Seau was a teacher and coach for 14 years at the Warren-Walker school, a private institution teaching preschool through 8th grade with multiple campuses in the San Diego area. He taught physical education and coached flag football, basketball, and track.

Headmaster Raymond Volker told the Union-Tribune that Seau was also an accomplished artist who taught art during summer school.

“The hearts of the entire Warren-Walker School community are heavy as we have lost a great human being, teacher and friend today,” Volker told the Union-Tribune in a statement. “A fatal car accident has claimed our beloved Coach Seau, who rained love on all of his students, was a bright light in our (school) family, and (was) loved by all.

"His inspiration, support and incredibly unselfish spirit will be missed by his family as well, and to whom we extend our deepest condolences.”

Savaii dies nearly 10 years after his brother

Savaii's brother Junior died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest in the San Diego suburb of Oceanside in 2012. He was 43 years old. Two years prior, he drove off a beachside cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway. He sustained minor injuries in the crash and told police he fell asleep while he was driving.

His brain was examined after his death, and he was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Junior was a nine-time All-Pro linebacker for the San Diego Chargers. He and his family are beloved in Oceanside and San Diego. He was born and raised in Oceanside and starred as a multi-sport athlete at Oceanside High before attending USC and returning home to play the bulk of his NFL career with the Chargers.