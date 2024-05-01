Brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. arrested in Missouri on DWI charge: ESPN

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Porter brothers, even as Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. continues to help the team push through the playoffs.

However, a new issue arose Wednesday for Jevon Porter Jr., 20, a younger brother of the Nuggets player, after an arrest on Friday in Boone County, Missouri. According to ESPN, Jevon was born in Columbia, Missouri, which is part of Boone County.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired by alcohol, according to ESPN. Jevon is also a college basketball player and recently transferred from Pepperdine to Loyola Marymount, although he is still listed on the Pepperdine roster.

Loyola Marymount told ESPN in a statement administrators are aware of Jevon’s arrest and are gathering information.

Jevon’s arrest is listed on the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report website, noting that he was released on a court summons. He is also suspected of speeding.

The arrest is only a few weeks after Jontay Porter, a player for the Toronto Raptors, was banned from the NBA for allegedly betting over $1 million on games and influencing the outcome of those games to win his bets.

In that same week, Coban Porter, another younger brother to Michael but an older brother to Jevon, was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a deadly DUI crash in Denver.

Coban was a freshman athlete at the University of Denver when he was arrested in January 2023 on the investigation of vehicular homicide. He pleaded guilty to the DUI charges in February after originally pleading not guilty in October 2023. Coban ran a red light, according to police records, with a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit and hit a vehicle, killing Kathy Rothman and seriously injuring her passenger.

