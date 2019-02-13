A brother’s duel: Seth Curry vs. Seth’s brother

A brothers duel: Seth Curry vs. Seths brother originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Ahead of Seth Curry and Steph Curry's homecoming in Charlotte for NBA All-Star Weekend, the two sharpshooters will face off in Portland in a Western Conference tilt on Wednesday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the Golden State Warriors are the clear-cut favorite to win another NBA championship, the Trail Blazers will have an opportunity to tie up the series in Portland (GS leads 2-1 this season), and will look for Seth Curry to help tame his brother in getting the job done.

Warriors-Blazers recent history

The two teams first met in Oakland on Nov. 23, when the Warriors torched the Blazers 125-97 without Steph Curry, who was out with a left groin strain. Seth Curry saw the floor for 11 minutes, but only made 1-of-3 shots for two points in the first meeting.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard, who is currently second in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage, smoked his older brother in the second meeting on Dec. 27. He knocked down 3 treys for 11 points on the night in Portland's 110-109 win in overtime.

Just two nights later, Steph Curry got his revenge in the third meeting on Dec. 29, unleashing 25 points, eight assists and two steals in the Warriors' 115-105 victory at the Moda Center.

Curry vs. Curry tonight

With the addition of Rodney Hood, who the Blazers acquired via a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the NBA Trade Deadline, Curry's time in the Blazers rotation has been on the decline. There's no denying his 3-point shooting percentage is strong (47 percent from behind the arc), but he's still trying to blaze his own path in Portland.

Story continues

Steph Curry trails his younger brother by three spots in 3-point field goal percentage with 44.7 percent from the floor, but he topples Seth in scoring (28.5 points per game) and free-throw shooting (91.9 percent).

When it comes to NBA championships, honors and awards, there's no denying Steph sits on the family throne, but Portland's Curry has the potential to run the table again in the series finale tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT.

An All-Star Preview

The brotherly battle will continue into Saturday, as the Currys compete in the 3-point shootout in their hometown.

Seth Curry is shooting 48 percent from the floor and has what it takes to get it done from deep distance. Meanwhile, Steph Curry, who hasn't been in the three-point contest in two seasons, will look to win it all again like he did in 2015. The NBA 3-point showdown will take place at the Spectrum Center Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT.