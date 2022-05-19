Brother of Auburn cornerback set to visit the Plains in June

On Wednesday, 2023 four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry announced via his Twitter that he will be visiting the Plains from June 3-5. He is the younger brother of 2022 signee Austin Ausberry. His father, Verge Ausberry, played linebacker for LSU. Verge is now the Executive Deputy AD for Louisiana State. It is clear that football runs in the Ausberry’s DNA.

Jaiden is regarded as the No. 92 prospect in the country according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. The site also has him ranked as the No. 7 linebacker in the country. The product of University Lab has received numerous offers as his brother did just a year ago. Several of the programs that have offered him thus far are Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, among others. There have been no crystal ball predictions at this time. However, On3‘s RPM favors LSU at 82.7%.

Here is what Ausberry said several months ago when he spoke with Auburn Live’s Jeffrey Lee:

“I talk to Coach Robinson almost every day,” Jaiden Ausberry said. “He’s cool. He’s a real good guy. I have had a relationship with him since he was at Florida. He recruited me hard there and now he’s recruiting me hard to Auburn.”

With his brother set to join the team in the coming months, it is possible that we see the two team up again at the next level. Jaiden has already scheduled other visits to Ann Arbor and South Bend after visiting Auburn in the first week of June. Auburn fans should keep a close eye on Ausberry moving forward. His connection with linebacker coach Christian Robinson is good and his older brother recruiting him certainly helps the Tigers’ chances of landing him.