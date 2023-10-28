Brother act: Myers' tandem powers Council Rock South into the postseason

NEWTOWN – What could be better than playing football with your brother? Council Rock South senior running back Chase Myers knows that nothing beats it. And the Golden Hawks are going to the PIAA District One Class 6A playoffs due in large part to that brother combination.

Myers rushed for 146 yards on 11 carries and scored twice – all in the first half – while brother Shane, a sophomore, added a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards on 10 carries to lead South past host Council Rock North, 55-14, in a Suburban One Continental Division football game Friday night at Walt Snyder Stadium.

It might be hard to believe, but the Myers brothers had never played together, even in youth football, until this season.

The Council Rock South football team celebrates winning the CR Unity Cup after defeating rival CR North on Friday, October. 28, 2023.

“It’s great,” Myers said. “I never got to play with him before in my life. Just being able to share the field with him and watching us both succeed, it’s a great thing. I never played with him before. We played in the same township (Northampton) program, but we were never on the same team.”

More: Beighley makes difference as Pennsbury rallies to outlast rival Neshaminy

The benefits of having Chase and Shane Myers on his team are not lost on Hawks coach C.J. Szydlik.

“Having Chase and then having Shane as the ultimate 1-2 punch is a fantastic thing,” Szydlik said.

“In the middle of the year, we hit a little bit of a bump in the road with missing one, missing the other. Now we have them back fully healthy. It’s a pleasure to have and it’s a strength of our team now.”

It was certainly a strength in the first half when South (7-3 overall, 4-2 SOL Continental) was taking a 49-0 lead.

Council Rock South senior running back Chase Myers.

Chase Myers got things rolling in the first quarter when he opened the scoring with a 4-yard run and Shane broke free for a 23-yard scoring run to raise the score to 28-0 in the second quarter. Chase added another score on a 34-yard run later in the quarter for a 42-0 Hawks lead and Shane chipped in with a 7-yard scoring blast with just over 2 minutes left in the half for a 49-0 lead.

There are other brother combinations playing for the Hawks, most notably Szydlik’s nephews Vinnie Szydlik, a senior center who helped open those huge holes for the Myers’ brothers, and sophomore Nate Szydlik, a linebacker who helped keep the Indians’ offense in check and also scored a touchdown.

“It’s a tight knit community,” C.J. Szydlik said. “You have a lot of brothers that are on this team, we have brothers on this team that have younger brothers on the freshman team. So it’s just a great way to have a team.”

More: CB South offensive line helps Titans to 9-1 regular season

Chase has at least one more game to play with his brother before heading off to college to possibly play for a Division II school in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

“I’m just looking forward to watching what he can do here and follow in my footsteps and see what kind of success he gets for himself here," Chase said.

Game balls

Jake Hemple, Council Rock South defensive back. On the first play of the second quarter, Hemple, a senior, stepped in front of a Gio Cozza pass at the North 41-yard line and ran it all the way back for a touchdowns, boosting the Hawks lead to 21-0.

Will Scibona, Council Rock North receiver. The senior snared five catches for 77 yards in his final game at Walt Snyder Stadium.

John Schmid, head referee. Schmid officiated his final game wearing the white hat after a 42-year career. He was congratulated by his crew as well as both sidelines when his achievement was announced.

What it means

South came into the game as the No. 10 seed in the 16-team field for the District One Class 6A playoffs which begin next Friday. The Hawks finish the regular season at 7-3 and are in the playoffs for the first time in a long time. North finished the season with a 2-8 overall record, 2-4 in the SOL Continental Division.

Key play

South rushed for 290 yards, but it was a pass play to a running back that set up a touchdown. On first down at the North 37-yard line, leading rusher Chase Myers caught a 25-yard pass from 6-4, 220 pound senior quarterback Chase Ennis. Three plays later, Nate Szydlik scored from 2 yards out on his only carry of the game for a 35-0 Hawks lead.

They said it

“When we can run the football, we’re a really tough team,” South head coach C.J. Czydlik said. “It’s nice to be able to throw and have the big quarterback and to be able to do all those things. But when you can run the football early, it changes the football game for us.”

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Council Rock South football powered by Myers brothers