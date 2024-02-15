Brossart hires former state champion player Adam Kozerski as head football coach

Adam Kozerski

Bishop Brossart has hired Adam Kozerski to be its new head football coach.

Kozerski, a 2012 Holy Cross graduate and former football player, is a teacher at Brossart. He also is a son of Bruce Kozerski, the former Cincinnati Bengal who recently retired as head football coach at Holy Cross after 20 seasons at the helm.

Adam Kozerski has been an assistant coach to his father at Holy Cross since 2012, most recently as junior varsity head coach and assistant offensive coordinator. As a player, he was a senior on Holy Cross's 2011 Class 2A state championship team. He caught two touchdown passes and was the team's second-leading tackler.

He replaces Paul Wiggins, who led Brossart for 10 seasons, compiling a record of 67-43. He won three district championships: 2016, 2021 and 2022.

Kozerski graduated from the University of Louisville in 2018 with a degree in mechanical engineering and is working towards a master's degree in education.

Kozerski met with players on the team Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kentucky high school football: Bishop Brossart hires new head coach