Brosius, MLB issue statements in wake of allegations made against Mike Trout

In the wake of accusations made by the son former Yankees third baseman Scott Brosius against MVP outfielder Mike Trout, both David Brosius and Major League Baseball are setting the record straight.

This comes on the heels of a story that appeared on this website, which brought to light an allegation of HGH use by the David Brosius made against Trout on social media.

On Friday, Major League Baseball and the Baseball Players Association released a joint statement:

The following statement was jointly issued today by @MLB and the @MLB_PLAYERS: pic.twitter.com/CiAB202Yog — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 18, 2020

"Since the inception of the MLB-MLBPA Joint Drug Prevention Program, no major league or minor league player has ever received a therapeutic use exemption for, or otherwise received permission to use, Human Growth Hormone (HGH)."

The Angels issued a statement saying they "support the joint statement by Major League Baseball and the Major League Players Assn. regarding the therapeutic use exemptions."

Brosius also walked back his accusation via social media.

I'd like to clear the air about a comment made earlier this week about Mike Trout potentially using HGH. The statement in question was taken from a conversation where I was explaining how there are certain situations in which actions that would usually be against the rules and considered cheating, are deemed okay for medical or other reasons, thus not cheating. The example I used of Mike Trout does not stem from information from my Dad or sources within the MLB and has no evidence behind it. I had no intention of this becoming an accusation against Mike Trout or causing the uproar it did. Mike Trout has been the face of MLB for good reason, as he is an amazing player and even better example for baseball players like myself. I would like to sincerely apologize to him and his family for the unfair statement I made and the negative fallout it has had on them. No criticism or skepticism should be pointed at him, it should all be at me. I had a lapse in judgment when posting the comment and have learned my lesson on how powerful and dangerous social media can be.

Trout, who signed a 12-year, $430 million contract with the Angels, has never been suspended for a failed drug test throughout his career. The Angels outfielder has earned eight All-Star Game nominations, seven Silver Slugger Awards, and three American League MVP trophies in his nine years as a professional baseball player.

Brosius, MLB issue statements in wake of allegations made against Mike Trout originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest