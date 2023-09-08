Brophy swimmer Andrew Phillips still follows passion after injury derails high school career

Sep 6, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Brophy Prep swimmer Andrew Phillips during practice at Brophy Prep swimming pool. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Andrew Phillips was making such big gains in the pool his sophomore year that he figured to score points at the state swimming championship for Phoenix Brophy Prep as a freestyle sprinter.

But a back injury not only derailed that season but has limited his time in the pool since.

"I was in the gym, I was hitting legs," he said. "I was doing calf raises. I wasn't doing much weight. But something must have happened that I wasn't aware of and it really hurt."

It mainly affected his lower back, he said. Phillips said he saw 10 doctors, a couple of whom noticing he needed a change in his diet and his posture.

"I'm still on the road to recovery," the 6-foot-4, 165-pound Phillips said. "But it's much better than it was last year."

He said doctors told him there was some issue with his bone density. He made minor adjustments in his diet, he said, such as adding collagen. A physical therapist mentioned to him that his upper back is curved and that he has mild scoliosis, he added.

"They wanted me to contanstly be thinking of how I'm standing and when I'm exercising," he said.

Phillips said he can swim from 30 to 60 minutes before the pain comes back.

"Ideally, I'd be swimming for two to three hours," he said.

It would have frustrated many swimmers to the point where they wouldn't compete again.

But Phillips, now a senior, never left the Brophy swim team. He never stopped getting in the water. And, although it is still too painful to push himself for more than an hour at a time in the pool, he is a big part of this 2023 team, helping out around the pool deck, handing out water to swimmers, being like a coach, doing whatever he can to stay involved.

Coach Daren Brubaker named him a team captain. And it's not just because of his unselfish dedication to the team. But what he does outside the program.

Phillips is part of Soles 2 Souls, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that raises funds for those in need. He's on a team that Brophy seniors Jake Krotonsky and Alec Bansal started two years ago with their passion for shoes and a desire to help people who need it more, primarily those who are homeless.

They wrote on their web site that they decided to start approaching people on the street, "offering them shoes and a genuine conversation," it says.

"This proved to be more difficult than we expected, so we have started to work with other non-profit organizations that work to assist those living on the margins," it says on the web site. "Today, we continue on this mission as we bring 'Souls 2 Soles' to fruition."

Being a part of this mission has given Phillips a purpose more meaningful than winning medals at swim meets.

"It's been really fulfilling," Phillips said. "I wish the back injury didn't happen. The silver lining is that I'm able to help more people. I really wasn't in that position before. I was spending my entire life living for myself and my own time. Now, I'm able to help other people."

Phillips, who is friends with Krotonsky and Bansal, said he is the only swimmer involved in Soles 2 Souls. But other athletes on campus are involved, he said.

"I've always had a passion for shoes," Phillips said. "Since my freshman year, my buddies got me involved in collecting shoes. They got me involved in this. I was like, 'Well, I love shoes.' I love helping people, so this is a great way to get involved."

Brubaker calls the injury a blessing in disguise.

"Don't get me wrong, it would be great for him to go to state," Brubaker said. "But what he's doing now as a manager, what he's doing with Soles 2 Souls is more impactful than if he scores points at state. What he's doing now is remarkable."

It was a blow to Phillips' ego when he was injured his sophomore year. How did he get through it?

"Lots of prayer," he said. "Talking to my parents, my close friends. And realizing this is the situation and I'm trying to make the best of it."

