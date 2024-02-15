Brophy staves off Prescott, advances in Open boys basketball tournament

No. 24 Prescott is going to be a very tough out in the 4A tournament.

But, for a while Wednesday night, behind dazzling junior point guard Uriah Tenette, it looked like Prescott would live for another day in the Open Division playoffs.

Tenette had 33 points, but in the end, Phoenix Brophy Prep wore on the Badgers with relentless offensive rebounding, a barrage of 3-pointers, mainly from Nick Sanford, and the Broncos advanced with a 74-61 basketball victory at Brophy.

No. 9 Brophy (16-10), one of the top 6A teams, advances to play upset winner, No. 25 Phoenix Desert Vista on Friday in the second round of the 32-team state tournament. Desert Vista, a team that won only three games last year, shocked No. 8 Boulder Creek 68-67.

"He's a classic three-level scorer," Brophy coach Matt Hooten said about Tenette, who is averaging 32 points this season. "You've got somebody who can score efficiently at the rim and the mid-way jumper and from 3. It's hard to take something away. Credit to him and his teammates. They did a great job and gave us all we could handle."

Prescott led 29-27 at the half, after Tenette, way out in the perimeter, got two defenders to leave their feet, lunging to try to block a shot. But the pump fake set him free to drive into the lane, where he pulled up for a jumper.

He had 17 points at the half.

When it appeared Brophy had worn down the Badgers building a 59-44 lead on a Nick Sanford 3 and a follow shot from Hale Hansen, Prescott didn't give in.

Tenette's three-point play cut it to 59-49 with 6:09 left. A 3 by 6-foot-11 Zane Gaul brought Prescott to within nine. Tenette hit six free throws to get Prescott within 69-61 with 1:18 to play.

But Prescott couldn't block out on missed Brophy free throws, and the Broncos made the Badgers pay.

Sanford helped Brophy the most offensively with his dagger 3s. He hit two big ones in the final quarter and finished with 20 points.

"We were giving up some size," Tenette said. "We might have a 6-10. But everybody else is about the same size. They were really good at rebounding the ball and that hurt us tonight."

Monster game by Kingston Tosi

Junior wing Kingston Tosi had a triple double in No. 6 Goodyear Millennium's 88-70 win over No. 28 Gilbert Higley. The 6-foot-7 Tosi had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocked shots to help advance the Tigers (22-4) to Friday's second round against another 4A team, American Leadership Gilbert North.

ALA GN defeated El Mirage Dysart 74-64.

Cameron Holmes added 21 points for Millennium.

St. Mary's, Ironwood cruise to set up showdown

In what could be a classic second round, 4A Phoenix St. Mary's, the No. 7 seed, and 5A Glendale Ironwood, No. 10, will face each other at St. Mary's on Friday night at 7, after both teams had blowout wins Wednesday. St. Mary's rolled past 6A Mesa 84-54 and Ironwood defeated 6A Chandler Hamilton 61-39.

Ironwood (24-2) and St. Mary's (22-6) are two of the hottest teams in the state. St. Mary's, led by senior point guard Styles Phipps, has won 15 games in a row since battling through a tough national schedule that had the Knights playing 11 out-of-state teams in their first 14 games.

Ironwood, led by guard Noah Gifft, has won 19 straight games. The Eagles' last loss came on Dec. 14 in a tournament in Idaho, losing to Owyhee, which is 19-3 now.

