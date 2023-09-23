Brophy Prep football sends statement to 6A in dominant win over Notre Dame Prep

Phoenix Brophy Prep's football team delivered just one of what it hopes is many statements this season in a 42-17 victory at Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep on Friday night.

Next up: a date at Chandler Basha with the defending Open Division state champions on Thursday.

"We'll see if we can get after it," coach Jason Jewell said. "I don't know. (Basha coach) Chris (McDonald) is a good friend of mine, so we're excited for it."

But before getting ahead, let's break down Friday night's game that evened the "Holy Bowl" rivalry series at 2 apiece.

Vastly improved in every area

The Broncos (4-1), a miracle drive by Williams Field away from being 5-0 at the midway point, showed how much they’ve gained over the year in strength, size, speed and a ferocity on defense that limited the big play from the Big 2 of quarterback Noah Trigueros and wide receiver Cooper Perry.

Those two never got untracked with the Broncos’ tough man coverage and pressure in the backfield forcing everything in front of them, while senior quarterback Charlie McGinnis and the Brophy spread attack got rolling.

The way McGinnis orchestrated the offense, sometimes taking off on bootlegs, sometimes taking shots downfield, it opened up holes in the middle of the defense for running back Harrison Chambers to run for touchdowns of 3, 5 and 9 yards.

This was only Chambers' second game starting, filling for the injured Carlos Estrada, who may be back for the Basha game. Chambers ran for 178 yards and two TDs last week in Brophy's 37-20 win over Scottsdale Chaparral.

"We've gotten some really good push up front from the offensive line," Chambers said. "Our passing game has been on point this season. We're mixing up the run game and the pass game."

That big offensive line gets bigger next week when junior left tackle Logan Powell, who picked up a Nebraska offer this week, become eligible after sitting out the first five games due to his transfer move from Scottsdale Saguaro.

McGinnis' all-around improvement leading offense

McGinnis also has gotten bigger since last year. And smarter with the ball. More confident. And he is showing swagger with his ability to bounce back from hits and make plays. He connected with Jacob Buggie for a 22-yard gain, setting up Chambers' second touchdown that gave Brophy a 14-0 lead.

McGinnis also ran for two touchdowns and hit Nathan Benzie in stride for a 34-yard touchdown in the second half, as Brophy put away the Saints (3-2).

"The improvement from last year is that we had a lot of young guys," McGinnis said. "We got those reps, and coming into the next year we've gotten better. It was just time for us to turn those close losses into wins."

Brophy led the state in tough-luck losses last season, going 3-8, including a five-point loss to Highland, a four-point loss to Pinnacle, four-point loss to Open runner-up Saguaro and a seven-point 6A playoff loss to Red Mountain.

Now, Brophy's offense has erupted this year, already surpassing last year's points total.

But, more than anything, this was a defensive statement.

"One of our keys was to limit the big plays," Jewell said. "Tigueros and Perry. I think we did a good job of that. And offensively, it was move chains, move chains, move chains. We did a good job with that."

Great learning experience for NDP

Brophy is a team that can reach the final in the 6A bracket, if it doesn't make it to the Open eight. Notre Dame plays in 5A, so it won't see Brophy again. And it can only gain from this. Running back Jameson Bush, the son of former Paradise Valley High and Arizona State tight end Steve Bush, had a strong game, making plays after catches and running hard.

That should help keep defenses, trying hard to contain the passing game, honest. For Brophy, it has one of the better defensive fronts that was able to get after Trigueros and make him rush throws.

"We knew up front, both on the O-line and D-line, they were going to be tough," Notre Dame coach George Prelock said. "They definitely were able to execute their game plan tonight. We wanted to do better but hats off to Brophy and Coach Jewell and their coaching staff."

