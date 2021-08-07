Broomfield's Colin Duffy scales through inaugural Olympic sport climbing competition

Aug. 6—Colin Duffy introduced himself in the Tokyo Olympics sport climbing by scaling a 49-foot tall wall in 6.23 seconds.

The 17-year-old Broomfield resident ranked sixth out of 20 competitors in the seconds-long speed climbing race during the qualifying round, the first discipline of the three-part series of sport climbing. After the speed round, climbers competed in bouldering and then lead climbing. Following the three disciplines in the qualifiers Tuesday, Duffy advance to Thursday's finals ranked third.

"For 17-year-old Colin Duffy, a dream has become a reality and not just a fairytale story to write home about either. He has climbed very well in the first two events," one sportscaster said during Tuesday's qualifying round.

While the objective of speed climbing is to race — vertically — up the wall that's held the same route for decades, the bouldering round challenges climbers to methodically ascent up a manmade wall without a harness. Route setters design the wall, which wasn't unveiled until the start of the discipline. The athletes each attempted four different bouldering routes, also known as problems. Duffy finished fifth in the bouldering qualifying round.

In the lead discipline, the climbers had to follow a set route up a different 49-foot wall on a harness, the most similar category to outdoor rock climbing. The scoring is based on how far up the wall the climbers get. Duffy ranked second.

The three separate rankings are multiplied to reach a combined score. Like golf, the lower one scores the better. The eight climbers with the lowest scores advanced to the finals to once again compete in the three disciplines.

"What a crazy day of climbing, I don't even have words to describe how psyched I am!" Duffy posted on his Instagram on Tuesday, adding he was so proud to have made it to the finals with fellow Team USA climber Nathanial Coleman. Coleman posted to his Instagram on Tuesday that Duffy "went beast mode today."

Sport climbing was one of five sports to be added or brought back to the Olympics this year, along with baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding and surfing.

The sport climbing finals started at 2:30 a.m. Mountain time on Thursday morning and lasted several hours. After a false start and scoring fifth in the speed round, Duffy placed fourth in bouldering and third in lead during the finals. He finished seventh overall,

As he ascended the lead wall, the sportscasters said Duffy could earn the gold medal if he passed 42 moves or points up the wall.

"He is now four moves away from Adam Ondra (of the Czech Republic, who made it to 42 moves). He could set the marker of potentially becoming this sport's first Olympic champion. Colin Duffy's up to 39 moves now, three moves away from Ondra ... 40 moves. This young star, this young phenom."

Duffy then slipped as he tried to get his footing on a small red hold, sending him dangling from his harness. His hands held his head in frustration.

"... Of sport climbing is so near," the sportscaster continued as Duffy lowered to the ground. "He was a move away from potentially becoming the Olympic champion."

Though he didn't medal, Duffy, the youngest competitor in sport climbing, made a name for himself on the international stage.

USA teammate Coleman, 24, took home silver, winning the United States' first climbing medal. Alberto Ginés López, of Spain, won gold, and Jakob Schubert, of Austria, won bronze.

Duffy trains at ABC Kids Climbing in Boulder, along with 20-year-old Brooke Raboutou, also on the USA sport climbing team. According to his Team USA online biography, Duffy has been climbing since he was 5, he enjoys puzzles and Rubik's Cubes, and he hopes to study engineering in college. He's also passionate about rescuing animals, and has rescued a dog named Lucky and a cat named Sparky, the biography reads.

In 2019, Duffy told the Broomfield Enterprise that competing in the 2020 Olympics was not his current goal, but he planned to train for sport climbing in the 2024 Olympics.

"I think it's just a really good lifetime sport," Duffy, then 15, told the Enterprise in 2019. "I'll climb as long as I can while I'm still physically able to."

On July 26, Duffy posted to his Instagram account that for him, the pandemic forcing the Olympics on hold for a year was a blessing in disguise.

"I was able to have another year to train and prepare instead of only a few months." he wrote in a caption of various photos of him climbing. "I got to compete in my first World Cups in each discipline, where I even picked up a medal along the way, and, overall, I've gotten to grow as an athlete and person. While the last 16 months have been quite the wild ride, I'm grateful to finally be here in Japan training in the wonderful city of Hachioji before the competition starts next week. It's all starting to feel real!!"

The Stargate Charter School student has placed in dozens of competitions, including taking first place combined at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Pan American Continental championships in 2020 to qualify for the Olympics. From 2017 to 2019, he won first place twice and second place twice in lead climbing in various International Federation of Sport Climbing youth competitions.

Stargate School shared on its Facebook page Wednesday, "One of our very own Stargate Eagles is competing in the Tokyo Olympics!!" Later adding, "We are so very proud of Colin! Go Colin!!"