Brookwood's Waldrop plays in GIAA All-Star game

May 28—THOMASVILLE — The best baseball players in the GIAA converged on First Presbyterian Day School in Macon, Georgia, as they hosted the 2024 GIAA All-Star game. Representing Brookwood was the Warriors first team All-Region selection Rodge Waldrop.

While Waldrop was not on the winning side as the red team lost 7-5 to the blue team, the senior Warrior did have an excellent showing. He pitched a pair of shutout innings and got it done at the plate, knocking in an RBI and securing a stolen base.

Waldrop and the Warriors had a difficult season as they won just five games this year, ending the season with a 5-17 record overall. They went 1-9 in region play. Despite the difficulty on the field, Waldrop and several others stood out in their region. Jake Dunlop, Owen Bodell, Pearce Hightower and Barrett Stencil all received honorable mention region honors. Waldrop made the All-Region team as well as being selected for the GIAA All-Star team.

Though he is an excellent baseball player, Waldrop is best known for his talents on the gridiron as one of the best quarterbacks in Brookwood history. He set multiple school and state records this year and recently signed with Georgia State where he will play football.