Brookwood Warriors travel to Frederica for season opener

Aug. 15—THOMASVILLE — The Brookwood Warriors will open the 2023-2024 football season this coming Friday on the road as they face Frederica Academy. Last season's opener marked the first time the two programs had met and it ended in a 41-12 blowout by Brookwood. Brookwood QB Rodge Waldrop shined in that game, throwing for 300 yards and five touchdowns.

However, Frederica clearly improved after that game. Though they finished 5-6, they ended the 22-23 regular season on a four game win streak, putting up 42 points in each of those four games. Frederica also boasts a star running back in Air Force commit Jordan Triplett. Triplett rushed for 209.5 yards per game last year and led the team in touchdowns with a whopping 31. He also netted three receiving touchdowns. Clearly, Frederica has gotten better since they last met the Warriors.

"I think Frederica is the type of team that everybody would expect to be a final four type of team, so, we are going to be challenged early," said Brookwood head coach Shane Boggs. "If we play well and things go our way then it could be a huge tool to build momentum."

On defense, Brookwood will be looking to shut down Triplett with a constant pursuit of the ball.

"Defensively, we better pursue like crazy. We better run to the football and we better tackle," said Boggs.

On offense, Brookwood will be able to utilize their air attack from seniors Waldrop and TJ Thomas to spread the Frederica defense out, forcing them to cover the Warriors "width wise and vertically".

The Warriors have a good mixture of maturity and youth on the team this season. Some players have seen it all in their high school careers and some will be facing a hostile crowd for the first time. Boggs said he is excited to see how his young guys respond to the uncomfortable environment.

"We have a really good team mindset and we expect great things Friday."

The Warriors will meet Frederica in St. Simons Island on Friday night at 7:30 pm.