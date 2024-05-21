Brookwood soccer receives All-Region honors

May 20—THOMASVILLE — After a pair of solid seasons from the Warriors, the Brookwood boys and girls soccer teams have 12 players receiving All-Region honors.

On the boys side, Harrison Chapura, Henry Frye, Andrew Strickland and Sam Yokley were named to the All-Region team. Seth Boggs and goalkeeper Nic Clark received honorable mentions.

Hutton Daniel, Bosie Miles and Sara Cameron Sullivan were named the the All-Region girls team. Morgan Boggs, Eva Nicholson and Kate Von Hellens received honorable mentions.

The Brookwood boys had a difficult season, securing just four wins and a 1-3 record in region play. But, the season wasn't without its highlights, such as the Warriors 4-0 shutout win over Echols County and a 4-2 region win over Valwood.

The Lady Warriors had a solid season, finishing 9-12-1 and 5-5 in the region, securing fourth. They also secured a spot in the playoffs, but exited the first round with a 2-0 loss to St. Andrew's. The Lady Warriors did enjoy a six-game win streak midway through the season.