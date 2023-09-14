Brookwood longing for consistency in bye week

Sep. 14—THOMASVILLE — After a 2-2 start for the Warriors, Brookwood's bye week is here. The Warriors have had some ups and downs this season. They have looked very good at times and a little confused at others. But, that may be the focus for head coach Shane Boggs and the Warriors during this bye week. Consistency.

The Warriors have shown their ability to execute explosive plays. The combination of quarterback Rodge Waldrop and receiver TJ Thomas has been nearly unstoppable.

"We have as much of an explosive, big play potential type team as there is in our league," said Boggs. "Just last week there's an 80 yard run from TJ (Thomas) and there's a 60 plus yard pass from Rodge (Waldrop) to TJ and we've done that over and over."

In fact, Thomas has virtually been the Warriors offense. According to Maxpreps, the Elon commit leads the team in receiving yards per game, rushing yards per game, total touchdowns, interceptions, receiving touchdowns, and rushing touchdowns. The running back is a one man wrecking crew with an excellent supporting offense.

Despite this explosive ability, Boggs pointed out a need for consistency from his offense. At times they look like the best offense in the state and other times they struggle to gain a first down. Consistency is what Boggs is looking to drive into his team.

As for the other phases of the game, Brookwood's defense needs some work. Boggs said that, despite a pair of defensive scores on the season, he would like to see his defense force more turnovers. They also have to be able to make stops and shut down the opposing offense in some way.

In the Warriors loss to Frederica, they gave up over 500 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns. Maclay passed for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns along with 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the Warriors. That being said, Brookwood did snag an interception against Frederica and two more against Maclay. All in all, the defense simply has to be able to shut down either the run or the pass. It is hard to win games when the team is susceptible to both styles of offense.

Where Brookwood has truly shined this year is on special teams. Boggs commented that the Warriors must be "the best onside kick crew in the world". Brookwood has recovered at least one onside kick in each of their first four games and that's not on accident. The Warriors make a habit of practicing multiple different types of kicks. This has helped them remain competitive in all of their contests.

Brookwood will be back in action next week when they travel to John Milledge Academy on September 22.