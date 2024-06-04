Brookwood hosts football and baseball camps

Jun. 4—THOMASVILLE — Youth from across the Thomasville area flocked to Brookwood School last week and early this week to participate in Brookwood's 2024 Warrior Way Camps.

The Brookwood football camp took place from May 28-31. Kids from kindergarten to eighth grade showed up to put in the work, hoping to one day take the gridiron on Friday nights and don the blue and white of the Warriors.

Kids got the opportunity to work on tackling drills and work on the fundamentals of the game. They sharpened their skills under the tutelage of Brookwood coaches and players, working hard under the hot sun.

On Monday, the Brookwood baseball camp began. Running through June 6, kids from first to eighth grade showed up in force, wearing their best baseball caps and travel ball uniforms, to work on their skills. They took ground balls and worked on their throwing motion among other fundamentals, hoping to be the next great Warriors of the diamond.

"We love putting on the different camps for Brookwood students and we love those when they join us from the community," said Brookwood head baseball coach Daniel Funt. "It's just a good community outreach, but also it's kind of nice to just kind of show case ourselves a little bit and hopefully get somebody interested in Brookwood that may not have been."

Brookwood football and baseball camps are just the first of many summer camps at Brookwood School.

In June, Brookwood athletics will host boys and girls basketball camps, a volleyball camp, a speed and agility camp, a flag football camp and a wrestling camp. They will also host what they call "Nerf Wars," where kids can bring their favorite Nerf gun and participate in three days of obstacle courses and games.

In July, Brookwood will host another youth basketball camp and a soccer camp, as well as Warrior Water Park.